Another close win by Cold Pursuit
Cold Pursuit, a four-year-old dark bay gelded son of Northern Giant - Liquidity, trained by Ryan Darby for owner Marlon Biggs, came running on late, as usual, to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in the Howard Phillips Memorial Trophy feature at Caymanas Park on Saturday, January 9.
The race won by Cold Pursuit was a four-year-old and upwards – non-winners of three run over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100 metres).
Cold Pursuit got home by a short head in a time 1:06.4 tracking splits of 22.4,45.4 in the 10-horse field.
Sent off at odds of 7-1 and ridden by Reyan Lewis saw Cold Pursuit finishing in tearaway fashion to get up within shades of the wire to nip the even-money favourite Salvation ridden by Javaniel Patterson while Generational and Awesome Treasure finished third and fourth, respectively.
Looking at Cold Pursuit close up, trainer Darby was impressed with his recent claim and is looking forward to even better performances.
“To begin with, we got him ( Cold Pursuit) in a good racing condition and was good to go. But, he always had the problem of running wide at the quarter bend.
“And, even at this stage where he is a little more focused, he has not fully dealt with that issue, but Cold Pursuit is not a problematic horse as such and he has been performing well for us and we are seeing improvement. So, we are very glad about that.
“At present, he is a little more focused coming around the bend and in so doing he loses fewer lengths, gains momentum and picks up his rhythm a little quicker and that is one of the major reasons that he is getting there, but as I said before, he is showing much more improvement as he is still at the point where four-year-old horses are still improving.
”So, we are lucky that we got him. If we can get him to put on some muscles and power up some more and continue to improve on his present path, we will just take it to step by step and let him continue to improve as we go along and hope that he makes it a little bit further,” trainer Darby said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy