Another Grand Prix like victory for Race Car

Three-year-old American-bred grey/roan colt Race Car (Race Day – McDuffie) extended his unbeaten run to three wins from as many starts after a resounding victory in a Restricted Stakes event on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

THE RACE

Running with the tongue tie on for the first time, the Spencer Chung-trained Race Car came with a scorching run in the last two furlongs to win the 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m) event by four length, easing down. After reasonable splits of 23.2 x 47.1 x 1:11.4, the event's final time was recorded at 1:19.1.

Race Car started at the back, allowing runners to gain an immediate advantage. She's A Hit (Christopher Mamdeen) went into the lead, and held it comfortably over Solid Approach (Daniel Satchell), Crafty and Ready (Dane Dawkins) and Eagle One (Romario Spencer).

Crafty and Ready took over heading towards the half-mile (800m) but was quickly surrounded by opponents approaching the final bend as Race Car drew closer under a patient yet tactical ride from jockey Dane Nelson. Nelson was at no stage flustered despite the indifferent start.

Turning for home, Nelson decided to move, and Race Car now in Grand Prix acceleration mode motored between rivals to easily win.

Eagle One finished second and Solid Approach third.

TRAINER'S COMMENT

SPENCER CHUNG: “ Race Car takes a while to get going as he is more of a long-distance horse. I told the jockey not to sprint him because he will motor down rivals. Race Car has been training easy since the COVID-19 break as I haven't been doing much with him. I just kept him fit and healthy. He has a lot more to improve, and hopefully, he will come on with time.”

THE POSITIVES

Seems well acquainted with local conditions, and by how Race Car has won his races is destined, with all things being equal, to climb the class ladder quickly.

THE NEGATIVES:

Race Car has the bad habit of breaking slowly; if he continues on this path, it will prove a hindrance against more vigorous opponents.

THE VERDICT:

Three wins from three starts is more than encouraging. Race Car is a talented foreigner with many more ticks to come in the win column.