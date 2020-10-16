Another juvenile triumph for Wayne DaCosta – Miniature Man wins in style

Trainer Wayne DaCosta who is currently leading the way in the 2020 two-year-old races so far, continued his dominance with another victory at the juvenile level on Sunday's (October 11) programme at Caymanas Park.

Miniature Man, running for the second time was victorious in a Native Bred two-year-old Maiden Special Weight contest by 4 1/2 lengths to land the major share of the of $900,000 purse in a straight race of 800 metres (four furlongs).

Ridden by the leading rider, Anthony Thomas, the aptly named but yet well-built chestnut colt by Northern Giant- Runaway Gal, owned by Elizabeth DaCosta and bred at YS (1955) Farms completed his winning assignment in a tidy time of 45.4 seconds, built on an early fraction of 22.3 seconds.

The time of the run fell short by four-fifths of a second off the record time and the effort left trainer DaCosta bustling with anticipation.

“I thought the performance today was excellent. He ran his first race about two weeks ago against a good quality field, so much so, that he was right there at the furlong pole, and when we saw the four furlong-straight race we opted for it and it has so far paid off for the camp.

“He ( Miniature Man) is bred for speed and the only race his dam Runaway Gal ever won was a five straight, so it suited us to try him in a straight race. He is built like a sprinter and think that in the future he may turn out to be a very good sprinter. Looking at my two-year-old crop, it is a case of so far so good. I believe that I have won the most two-year-old races so far.

“It is never complete until you eventually win that 8-furlong race [the Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes] at the end of the year; that is the goal that everybody is going after, so let's hope that one or two of mine will stay. So far, quite a few of them have been precocious; some have won some of the sprint races so let us see if one at least one or two will train on to go a mile,” DaCosta said hopefully.