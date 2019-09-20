Another Prosecutor passes sentence at 15-1

Another Prosecutor condemned a field of two-year-old maidens to a front-running defeat as a 15/1 chance in the first of two juvenile races at Caymanas Park on Saturday (September 14).

Bred, owned and trained by Carl Anderson, Another Prosecutor, a two-year-old chestnut filly by Silent Valor - Laws of the Cat by Laws of the Sea was smartly out of her starting stall and was never headed going on to pass sentence on her five rivals by 1 ¼ lengths. The time of condemnation was 47.4 seconds for four furlongs.

Another Prosecutor won ahead of two other first-time runners, K D Rocket (Aaron Chatrie) and the 1-9 favourite Task Force (Christopher Mamdeen).

“She ( Another Prosecutor) goes easily in the mornings and she does fast times, I was therefore not surprised that she won this morning (Saturday) because I always had her as a winner.

“The thing is when I came out and saw the seven-horse ( Task Force) getting 1-9, I said we are doing the same times but my times are in hand. So, when I began to extend her I think that she will do a much better job.

“Her breeding shows speed on top of speed but we will see in the future how she develops, but for now, I can say we have a nice filly who is going to win more races,” Anderson offered.