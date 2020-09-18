Another Stakes record run by Sir Alton

Sir Alton, returning from a fast new Stakes record run over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100 metres) when last at the races on August 30, 2020, erased another Stakes record, this time for six furlongs (1200 metres) in the competitive RonRon Trophy feature on Sunday (September 13) at Caymanas Park.

Sir Alton completed the distance in 1:11.1 to erase the previous mark of 1:11.4 set by Runallday in 2017.

Trained by Wayne DaCosta for owner Von White and well handled by title-chasing, former champion jockey Anthony Thomas, Sir Alton ( Giant Surprise – Jadam) grabbed an early but narrow lead at the off and although fiercely challenged was never headed.

Nonetheless, after dispatching the game Eroy (Omar Walker) both saddled with a top weight of 57.0 kg, Thomas had to keep the fleet of foot Sir Alton up to his good work to hold the advantage to the line to land the gambit by 1 ½ lengths.

The fast-closing, lightly-weighted Glock with 50.0 kg came rushing on under Dick Cardenas in the last furlong to finish second. The compelling fractions were 22.4, 45.2.

“Very pleased with the performance. It was an easy victory, but another Stakes record. He [ Sir Alton] broke good but not great and did manage to dictate the pace from very early and then opened up leaving the two-furlong marker.

“He then held on gamely while allowing a good three-year-old filly, Glock, the third-placed finisher in this year's Jamaica Oaks, a lot of weight some five or seven kilogrammes and Eroy another American-bred colt who finished third on level weight who was also working extremely well entering the race. All in all, it was a good performance and this augurs well for the future of Sir Alton,” DaCosta offered in his post-race interview.