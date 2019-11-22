Another tough Overnight — Corazon to return to winning ways

The presence of My Elle Belle, Wartime, Corazon and Pleasant Secret is sure to make tomorrow's Restricted Overnight Allowance contest very competitive.

The four mentioned above are among 11 down to take part in the $1-million three-year-old and upwards event to be run over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m).

The Supreme Racing Guide takes a closer look at the runners and their chances of winning.

DADA'S NALA: (5-y-o b m – Distorted – My Girl Nala) – Did well to reach this level but Dada's Nala is going to find it difficult.

WINTER IS COMING: (5-y-o dkb g - Storm Craft – Heart of Gold) – Was a winner on last but that was on a claiming tag. Although up in class here, Winter Is Coming can hold his own and his final rattle could take him close.

REIGNING KING: (4-y-o ch c – Miracle Man – Quickster) – Capable runner who has been struggling in recent times. No change expected.

NIGHT LIGHT: (5-y-o dkb g - Tracking – Orphan Song) – Was a winner on last but Night Light will not shine in this one.

MY ELLE BELLE: (4-y-o ch f – Horse Greeley – Fast Actress) – Good sort who has been rounding into form in recent races. My Elle Belle was second by a short head to Summer Sun on October 19 over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m). She then finished third to Legality and Earn Your Stripes over seven furlongs (1,400m) on November 8, making strong headway. She can get home in this one.

ANASO: (4-y-o b g – Distorted – Slim Ting) – Not doing badly in his races of late but seems to lack the class and is going to be left behind.

WARTIME: (6-y-o ch m – War Marshall – Time Crisis) – A consistent sort who was rewarded with an easy win on last in a lower class. Wartime is still comfortable among these and should not be left out of calculations.

CORAZON: (3-y-o b f – Blue Pepsi Lodge – My Heartbeat) – Good filly who seems to be back to herself. Corazon came running on in a five-furlong (1,000m) round event on November 9, finishing third behind Lady Blue and Pleasant Secret after being squeezed for space on the inside rails in deep stretch. Now getting the ideal trip, Corazon only needs to avoid traffic to be unsaddled in the winners' enclosure.

EL PROFESOR: (4-y-o b g - Casual Trick – The Principal) – Continues to disappoint in his races in recent races. Can safely be bypassed.

RICKY RICARDO: (4-y-o dkb g – Storm Craft – My Friend Lucy) – Ricky Ricardo has yet to find his footing at this level and is still searching.

PLEASANT SECRET: (5-y-o ch g – Traditional – Penyatta) – Consistent gelding who has one win and two second-place finishes from his last three starts. Pleasant Secret should have no problems here and is expected to run another competitive race.