Another Vigorous launches path to Caribbean Sprint on Superstakes Day
…finally settling down to some organised training, and he is responding well
Another Vigorous, got it right this time around while running on to score an easy and reassuring win (Friday, August 30) over the minimum trip on the round course, to satisfy trainer Rohan Mathie immensely that the four-year-old gelded son of Legal Process is on course for the up and coming series of top-notch sprint races.
Number one on the list of priorities for the connections of Another Vigorous is the Caribbean Sprint Championship run over six furlongs on Superstakes Day, which this year is scheduled for Saturday, October 5.
The Legal Process speedster who looked razor-sharp in the Parade Ring coming into his last Friday engagement justified his 3-5 odds on favouritism to win convincingly over 5 furlongs (1000 metres) round in a time of 1:00.2 seconds. The recorded splits were 22.4 x 46.0.
In the process of winning, Another Vigorous upstaged his last conqueror Zephyr, who finished fourth while Exhilarate, who was a fast winner on the straight five course when last at the races on July 19 finished second with another straight specialist K D Flyer surprising with an eye-opening third-place finish in the Open Allowance, three-year-olds and upwards call which carried a total purse of $1,150,000.
“I am pretty pleased with this performance. It is a good preview run for the opening of the sprint season, and I think that he is now poised to go on to better things.
“He is now finally settling down to some organised training and he is responding well. As you saw, he sat off the pace today and came home with the minimum of fuss so, I am pleased with how things are shaping up with him,” Mathie stated with conviction.
Ridden by leading rider Christopher Mamdeen, Another Vigorous sat just off the pace in second position behind the speedy Exhilarate (Anthony Thomas) with Zephyr (Raddesh Roman) settling in third spot as the field motored around the half-mile (800m) turn.
Coming into the lane still looking easy, Another Vigorous drew alongside Exhilarate and when Mamdeen asked for an increased effort, the four-year-old gelding responded quickly and emphatically to win going away.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy