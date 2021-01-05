Anothertwistafate wins Grade 2 San Gabriel Stakes

In his second start for new trainer Peter Miller, Anothertwistafate scored the second graded triumph of his career Saturday (January 2) in the Grade 2, US$200,000 San Gabriel Stakes.

Anothertwistafate, a five-year-old son of Scat Daddy, moved into Miller's barn last fall after winning September's Longacres Mile Handicap (G3) at Emerald Downs. The former Blaine Wright trainee debuted for Miller in November at Del Mar with a fourth-placed finish in the Seabiscuit Handicap (G2).

Four of the top five finishers in the Seabiscuit, including winner Count Again, returned Saturday for the San Gabriel, a 1 1/8-mile turf route.

Anothertwistafate went off the 5-2 second betting choice from post number 6 under jockey Joel Rosario. He sat second through the early stages as Bob and Jackie went through opening fractions of 23.02 and 46.95.

Rosario positioned his mount outside of Bob and Jackie coming through the far turn, and he moved ahead into the lead. Racing near the middle of the track, Anothertwistafate kicked on well to score by 2 1/4 lengths.

Anothertwistafate covered the nine furlongs in 1:46.63 and returned US$7.60 to win. He donned blinkers for the San Gabriel, which Rosario thought made a difference as compared to his race in the Seabiscuit without them.

“He was more focused today,” Rosario said. “... He definitely improved today.”

Bob and Jackie stayed up for second, with Next Shares edging Multiplier for third. Even-money favourite Count Again was eased in the stretch and walked off after finishing last of seven.

Peter Redekop B C campaigns the Kentucky-bred Anothertwistafate. The horse's earlier career included a 2019 El Camino Real Derby win at Golden Gate Fields and a 10th-place effort later that year at Pimlico in the Preakness Stakes.

Miller said Gulfstream Park could be Anothertwistafate's next destination. The Southern Florida track hosts both the US$3-million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) and US$1-million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational (G1) on January 23.

“We'll look at the Pegasus, both the turf and the dirt,” Miller said. “The dirt is more money, but obviously, there's tougher horses in there.”