Anthony Allen suspended for 21 days

stewards have announced the following disciplinary actions arising from inquiries held at the offices of the Jamaica Racing Commission, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

Jockey Anthony Allen, who was declared to ride Jon Marshall in the fifth race on Saturday, August 15, 2020, was found with what appeared to be an electrical device concealed in a glove which he was wearing prior to the start of the race.

Jockey Anthony Allen admitted to the stewards that he was in possession of the said glove at the starting gates.

As a result, (1) the matter was referred to the First Instance Tribunal for further investigation, and (2) since the matter has been referred to the First Instance Tribunal, jockey Allen was suspended from riding for a period of 21 days, effective Wednesday, August 19, 2020 as per Rule 7(d)(i)(B) of the Jamaica Racing Commission Racing Rules 1977.

Jockey Calvin Bailey, who rode Dream of Mine in the fourth race on Thursday, August 6, 2020, was fined $10,000 for intimidation and interference caused to Top Gear leaving the 300-metre point.

Jockey Richard Ingram, who rode Evasive Action in the fifth race on Thursday, August 6, 2020, was fined $10,000.00 for excessive use of his whip in the final 400 metres of the race. He was also prohibited from using his whip for his next five consecutive rides.