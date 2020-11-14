Anthony Thomas bounces back with a triple

The shortest priced favourite of the day was SheBoom trained by in-form conditioner Patrick “Wacky” Lynch.

With Dane Nelson up, this was an attractive proposition for the exotic bets. However, that assumption failed when Dane Dawkins, the beneficiary of a chance ride, piloting Tensang Chung's Strike At Will had other ideas. In a well-executed front-running tactic, it turned out to be smart enough to deny the favourite's late effort by a short head.

Half an hour later in the day's second race over 1,400 metres, outgoing champion jockey Christopher Mamdeen brought Killer Bee from last 1,200 metres out to first in a storming late burst to score at 15/1 matching the odds returned by Strike At Will in the opener. Trainer Renex Burrel, who had only 10 prior starts, saddled his first winner of the season.

Mamdeen was back in the winners' enclosure in the fourth this time with trainer Victor Williams as Prince Dominick survived a long dispute for the lead to the top of the home stretch before outstaying his field by 1 ½ lengths for a popular win at odds of 5/2.

Adin Williams saddled Quantum Dancer to win in the fifth with the mare obliging at 6/1 for leading rider Anthony Thomas to win his first of three on the day.

There was a disconcerting display on the monitors of the winner's right foreleg painfully vibrating at a rapid rate forcing Thomas to dismount and unsaddle the mare 50 metres beyond the winning post. Ryan Darby saddled the first two to finish in the sixth event when Parajet (Daniel Satchell) led and beat Zi Beast (Roger Hewitt) by a neck.

Thomas, the most outstanding reinsman to emerge in the second decade of the 21st century, was at his best in the seventh aboard the Gary Subratie trained Another Affair.

The filly is a specialist at front-running tactics but complied with the plan of restraining her usual early enthusiasm in order to distribute her speed over the 1600-metre gallop. This strategy was executed brilliantly by the ultra-talented jockey.

Fresh from her good third-place finish in the Derby the Nuclear Wayne-bred attractive chestnut demonstrated her touch of class with a game effort over the last 100 metres to confirm her placing over Oneofakind who was fourth in the same Classic.

Thomas just failed to close a three-timer when the Alford Brown saddled Beach Boy was short by a single stride to beat Omar Walker on the consistent Johnny Wilmot trained Deep Blue Sea in the eighth.

However, Thomas' triple was confirmed in the nightcap when responding to a patient ride, Wayne DaCosta's 2019 Oaks winner Princess Annie returned to form and justified odds-on favouritism by outstaying her field by four lengths.

In a competitive Overnight Allowance event for the purse of the ninth race it was a master class display by “Warrior Chief” Nelson.

The former three-time champion jockey got God of Love to relax although in a dispute for the lead to the top of stretch before seizing the initiative to go clear on straightening. The Fitzgerald Richards conditioned four-year-old gelding ran particularly well inside the last 300 metres to score by 1 ½ lengths.