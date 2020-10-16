Anthony Thomas, Chris Mamdeen fined, Oshane Nugent fined and suspended for 14 days

THE stewards of the Jamaica Racing Commission are announcing the following disciplinary actions arising from inquiries held at the offices of the JRC on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Jockey Christopher Mamdeen who rode Better Best in the 10th race on Saturday, September 19, 2020 was suspended for two race days and fined $10,000 for the intimidation and interference caused to City Counsel in the vicinity of the 800-metre point that resulted in the disqualification of his mount.

Jockey Anthony Thomas who rode Mr Universe in the second race on Saturday, August 8, 2020 was fined $7,000 for the intimidation and interference caused to Polly B in the vicinity of the 300-metre point.

Jockey Oshane Nugent who rode Primal Fear in the fifth race on Sunday, September 27, 2020 was suspended for 14 race days and fined $20,000 for the intimidation and interference caused to C olour Me Tan, Nomas, Smoke Haze, Persistent One and Gorgeous Gift leaving the 800-metre point that resulted in the disqualification of his mount.