Any number can play in Restricted Allowance for three-year-olds

A competitive field of maximum 16 runners is down to compete in a Restricted Allowance event going 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m).

The analysis is published below.

1 - CHITU PRINCE: (USA 3.b. c by Chitu – Kickapoo Princess) – Needs time. Note first-time lasix.

2 - MY TIME NOW: (3.b. c by Casual Trick – Bella In Bloom) – Has done nothing since releasing the maiden tag in December 2019. My Time Now has been working reasonably well, still no impact is expected.

3 - GREEN GOLD RUSH: (3.b. g by Adore The Gold – Princess Lorna) – Scratched from his late race in February, 2020 after winning over this distance on debut by 7 ¾ lengths in a time of 1:19.1 with the jockey easing down Green Gold Rush. With improvement expected, Green Gold Rush can repeat if in the right frame of mind and should start favourite tomorrow.

4 - MR LFCH: (3.ch. c by Western Classic – First Edition) – Finished fourth as the 1-5 favourite over 5 ½ furlongs on March 7, 2020. Mr LFCH has been moving smoothly in the mornings and is a contender for a minor place.

5 - SUASION: (3.ch. f by Soul Warrior – Honeymoon Bay) – Cannot compete against these.

6 - FAKE NEWS: (3.b. c by Silent Valor – Reel Nice Lady) – Finished strong to earn third place in a 5-furlong round event last Saturday. Now with the journey increased, Fake News can get into the mix but is not seen as the winner.

7 - BEST DAUGHTER EVER: (USA 3.b. f by He's Had Enough – Family First) – Not much is expected. Note the blinkers are on.

8 - GLOCK: (3.ch. f by Sensational Slam – Three Shots) – Filly who gave a good account when finishing second to England's Rose last February. Glock has been busy on the exercise track and if she can reproduce that February effort, she will be dangerous. Note the blinkers are off, and there is a change of trainer from Philip Feanny to Anthony Nunes.

9 - KING ARTHUR: (3.b. c by Natural Selection – Geisha's Art) – King Arthur is a promising racer who has been doing fairly well in his races. If he is to have a go in the 2000 Guineas in July, King Arthur has to win. This race will define the future of King Arthur. Cheek pieces are off.

10 - NO WORK PERMIT: (USA 3.b. f by Zivo – Redheads Rule) – Needs time.

11 - TOMOHAWK: (3.b. c by Natural Selection – Preach Preacher) – Finished second in his last three runs and is considered to be one of the top three-year-olds especially over a distance of ground. Tomohawk has faced better company and could go one better here but might be hindered by the short distance.

12 - ALEXA 'S LODGE: (3.ch. f by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Alexa's Song) – A winner on last going 5 ½ furlongs in March 2020, and although she has some talent, Alexa's Lodge is going to find repeating a tall order.

13 - SENCITY: (3.dkb. f by Sensational Slam – City Train) – Well-bred filly who is going to find the task at hand too difficult.

14 - JUST AN ILLUSION: (3.b. f by Casual Trick – The Principal) – Is not expected to figure.

15 - ANOTHER AFFAIR: (3.ch. f by Nuclear Wayne – Commandra Affair) – Consistent sort who is going to enjoy this outside draw. Another Affair has been finding herself on the exercise track and there is excitement in the air. Watch this filly closely especially for the filly's Classic races. Note the figure-8 is on.

16 - LET HIM FLY: (3.b. c by Western Classic – Little Thunder) – He is entered and that is it.