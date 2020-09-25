AnyBet Final Furlong Bonanza adds $100,000 bonus to last race
Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL) with its partner AnyBet will be offering a special cash incentive to winners at Caymanas Park over the next 14 weeks. This additional purse incentive programme is dubbed the ANYBET Final Furlong Bonanza.
AnyBet has pledged $100,000 to be awarded to the owners, jockeys and grooms of the best-performing horses in the last race of each local race programme.
The first round of the ANYBET Final Furlong Bonanza starts tomorrow and will end with the last race day of 2020 on December 27.
The contribution will be shared as follows:
$15,000 each will go to the owner and trainer of the winning horse of the final race;
$20,000 each will go to the jockey and groom of the winning horse of the final race;
$10,000 each will go to the jockey and groom of the second-placed horse of the final race; and
$5,000 each to the jockey and groom of the third-placed horse of the final race.
Don Smith, general manager of AnyBet, said the additional cash prize is to acknowledge the contributions of the behind-the-scenes groups that make race days possible.
“We saw this as an opportunity to give back to people impacted by the previous closure of races due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The occupational groups – grooms, jockeys, trainers and owners are crucial to the operations at Caymanas Park and all contribute to the success of the sport and the industry on a whole. We want to do our part to contribute to the continued development of the horseracing industry, especially at this time,” he said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy