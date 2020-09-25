AnyBet Final Furlong Bonanza adds $100,000 bonus to last race

Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL) with its partner AnyBet will be offering a special cash incentive to winners at Caymanas Park over the next 14 weeks. This additional purse incentive programme is dubbed the ANYBET Final Furlong Bonanza.

AnyBet has pledged $100,000 to be awarded to the owners, jockeys and grooms of the best-performing horses in the last race of each local race programme.

The first round of the ANYBET Final Furlong Bonanza starts tomorrow and will end with the last race day of 2020 on December 27.

The contribution will be shared as follows:

$15,000 each will go to the owner and trainer of the winning horse of the final race;

$20,000 each will go to the jockey and groom of the winning horse of the final race;

$10,000 each will go to the jockey and groom of the second-placed horse of the final race; and

$5,000 each to the jockey and groom of the third-placed horse of the final race.

Don Smith, general manager of AnyBet, said the additional cash prize is to acknowledge the contributions of the behind-the-scenes groups that make race days possible.

“We saw this as an opportunity to give back to people impacted by the previous closure of races due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The occupational groups – grooms, jockeys, trainers and owners are crucial to the operations at Caymanas Park and all contribute to the success of the sport and the industry on a whole. We want to do our part to contribute to the continued development of the horseracing industry, especially at this time,” he said.