Apprentice Daniel Thompson get 25 days for cruelty to animal

In an alarming development a young apprentice Daniel Thompson has been suspended for 25 race days for cruelty to animal.

In addition, Thompson has been denied the use of his whip for 10 consecutive rides after his suspension is completed.

The disciplinary actions against Thompson follows a meeting by the stewards of the Jamaica Racing Commission (JRC) held on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

With regards to Thompson, a release from the JRC said: “Jockey Daniel Thompson who rode Rhea's Lil Bro in the fifth race on Friday, January 1, 2021, was suspended for 25 race days for cruelty to the animal in the tunnel after the race. The suspension will take effect on January 30, 2021. He was also denied the use of his whip for 10 consecutive rides.”

The stewards also announced that jockey Anthony Thomas who rode Sir Alton in the ninth race on Saturday, November 28, 2020 was suspended for five race days and fined $20,000.00 for interference caused to Nipster in the final 100 metres that resulted in the disqualification of his mount. The suspension will take effect on Saturday, January 30, 2021. This publication understands that Thomas has since appealed the suspension and the fine.

Jockey Nicholas Hibbert, who rode Custer in the fourth race on Saturday, December 26, 2020, was fined $10,000 for interference caused to Uncle Vinnie leaving the 800-metre point.

Jockey Youville Pinnock, who rode Lady Budget in the seventh race on Saturday, December 26, 2020, was suspended for two race days and fined $10,000 for interference caused to Congrats Suckie leaving the 100-metre point that resulted in the disqualification of his mount. The suspension will take effect on Saturday, January 26, 2021.

Jockey Phillip Parchment, who rode Willowdene in the first race on Saturday, September 26, 2020, had his explanation accepted for interference caused to Dr Banner and Sweetie Girl in the vicinity of the 900-metre point.