Apprentice Marshall Porter sets out his career goals

Marshall Porter, one of the 19 licenced apprentices who graduated from the Jamaica Racing Commission Jockeys' Training School last month, couldn't have asked for a better start to his career as he became the first from the batch to shed his maiden tag. Porter had two wins on his first day of riding at Caymanas Park last Saturday.

Porter won aboard Mount Zion King for trainer Michael Thomas in the second race and Freedom for Eds for trainer Anthony Ferguson in the third. Mount Zion King had finished in second place but was awarded the race after winner Struck by Grace was disqualified for causing intimidation and interference to Mount Zion King at the three-furlong (600m) point.

“Two birds do not make a summer, but for this, there is a special reaching out to trainers Ryan Darby, Michael Thomas, and Anthony Ferguson. I also reach out to the connections of these horses for having the confidence and foresight to aid positively in the process of developing my riding skills and to get the job done effectively.

“Two wins out of three rides are most encouraging and special gratitude to these gentlemen. The act gladdens my heart and makes me proud of the encouraging start of my career,” Porter said.

While super pleased with his early achievement, Porter never showed signs of being rattled or overawed.

“The real test to succeed at what I have chosen for a career so that I can assist my family and myself lies ahead.

“I have worked hard to get to this point, but this is only the beginning to get to the top of the profession.

“This simply means hard work and commitment. I want to do well and be respected in my profession and become a champion jockey. Reaching the top of my profession is what I have in my goggles and I am prepared for the difficult road ahead.

“I have set myself bold tasks as stepping stones along my journey and with God's help, I hope to remain fit and capable to carry out my function as a jockey in an honourable and efficient manner.

Porter then informed this publication about his roots.

“I am from Clarendon and a past student at Kemps Hill High School. The idea of becoming a jockey was always a passion and dream of mine after leaving his school.

“My father is a great lover of horse racing and was passionate about the sport, especially on race days that I think this led me naturally to become a jockey as I have the weight, height, urge and inclination for that type of activity.

“Now that I am here in pursuit of becoming a jockey after four years at Caymanas Park, I plan to give it my best shot,” Porter promised.