Apprentice Richard Henry rides his first winner on

Storm Born provided Richard Henry with his first winner as a licensed apprentice on the Saturday race card of January 25 at Caymanas Park.

Henry achieved this significant personal feat in a Restricted Allowance IV contest for five-year-olds and upwards-non-winners of three, coming down the five-straight route for trainer Donovan Russell.

After winning his first race, the Lakes Pen, St Catherine resident shared his thoughts with this publication.

“It is a tremendous feeling to win my first race.

“I just want to enjoy it and share this winning moment with those close to me,” Henry said.

Reflecting on how he came into racing, Henry, who was born in 1997, said he grew up with his grandmother and her husband, former jockey Garfield Gordon.

“They (grandmother and Gordon) inspired me to become a jockey because I was small-boned.

“They saw that while I was tall, being part Indian, they believed that I would still have the weight to become a jockey,” Henry shared.

After finishing high school in 2015, Henry packed his bags and headed for Caymanas Park in search of his dream to ride horses. While at the track late in November of 2015, he got an exercise assistant riders' licence.

“The next move was to go to training school and graduate as an apprentice.

“I did the test and got through to attend training school with a 90 per cent grade in 2019.

“After going through the course, which was difficult at times, I graduated last year (September) and officially became a licensed apprentice rider,” Henry informed.

Henry, who was a winner on his third ride after graduating, thanked the owner and trainer of Storm Born for sticking with him.

“I got my first ride as a licensed apprentice on January 11, 2020, on Storm Born and placed fourth after getting bounced around while in the gates.

“I think I rushed her ( Storm Born) too early and could only finish in the frame. I also got my second ride on the same day. However, despite my issues in the race with Storm Born, the owner and trainer were quite understanding and put me up once again.

“I must tell you that I have worked with them over the years, and I came back this occasion a winner.

“For a second chance of riding Storm Born, I am much obliged to both the owner and trainer for this glorious opportunity to be a winner on my third riding try,” Henry ended.