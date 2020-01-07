Apprentice Youville Pinnock on the mark
Apprentice Youville Pinnock thanks trainer Fitzroy Glispie for first winner
Youville Pinnock, one of the recently graduated apprentices, recorded his first career victory at Caymanas Park last Wednesday (January 1) and with that win came the hope of becoming a successful rider.
Pinnock guided home the Fitzroy Glispie-owned and trained Outrageous to a decisive victory in the sixth race, a Restricted Allowance event over six furlongs (1,200m).
“This feels great. My first career race victory feels great and is a moment I will never forget. This victory is an extraordinary moment for me, as well. I have been knocking at the door for a long time now and I am happy that I got off the mark,” an excited Pinnock shared with The Supreme Racing Guide.
Pinnock, by the win on Outrageous became the fourth of the new batch of 19 apprentices to win a race following in the footsteps of Marshall Porter (3 wins), Nicholas Hibbert (1 win) and Ramon Nepare (1 win).
Outrageous relaxed nicely under Pinnock, while setting the early pace before Out On A Limb (Raddesh Roman) and Riot Worthley (Shamaree Muir) took over approaching the half-mile (800m) turn.
Pinnock then got Outrageous going once again and the four-year-old chestnut filly responded well by surrounding horses at the top of the lane and she maintained a consistent gallop to win by 1 ¼ lengths ahead of Out On A Limb. The final time for the event was 1:13.3.
“The instructions from the trainer were to get a good break. Then I was to get Outrageous out for the first half-furlong (100m) and hold my position from there.
“Because I was drawn on the outside, he [the trainer] said that I must peek to my inside to see if it was clear before I came down.
“After which, the trainer advised that I must relax and ask her to run the last half of the race. That happened and I must say [thanks to] the trainer for the ride as he had the confidence in me to get the job done,” Pinnock with a broad smile on his face added.
Pinnock said that while he is happy for the win, he will continue to do the hard work necessary to bring home more winners.
“A friend introduced me to the sport and from there on, I took it up and never let go. I put out the hard work and I have the dedication as I want to do good. So far, my career has been good and I hope that this win is the start of something even better,” he ended.
