Aqueduct in New York closes down after worker tests positive

The New York Racing Association (NYRA) announced yesterday that live racing at Aqueduct Racetrack will be suspended until further notice due to changing circumstances in the racing community relative to the coronavirus pandemic.

A backstretch worker, who lives and works at Belmont Park, tested positive yesterday for the coronavirus. Following NYRA's Preparedness and Response Plan, the worker has been quarantined since developing symptoms last Friday. His roommate was also quarantined at that time.

NYRA's Preparedness and Response Plan Committee has established clear protocols and processes following the most up-to-date health guidance established by the New York State Department of Health and the US Centers for Disease Control.

“This individual and his roommate have been in isolation since prior to racing last Friday and as such did not travel to Aqueduct for live racing,” said NYRA CEO and President Dave O'Rourke. “We are working with the county and state departments of health to ensure proper quarantine and sterilisation practices will continue to be followed moving forward.”

NYRA has contracted with multiple outside cleaning vendors following best practices established by the New York State Department of Health and the US Centers for Disease Control.

Racing at Aqueduct, which is conducted from Friday through Sunday in March, will be postponed until further notice.

A decision regarding the resumption of live racing and the upcoming Aqueduct stakes schedule, including the Grade 2, US$750,000 Wood Memorial on April 4, will be made at a later date.

The Belmont Park backstretch and its facilities remain open to horsemen and operational for training. Owners will not be permitted access to the backstretch until further notice. Stabling and training at Aqueduct was closed permanently as of January 1, 2020.