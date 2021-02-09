Arsalan creates 13-1 upset in feature at Santa Rosa — Trinidad and Tobago

EDITOR'S NOTE – The following article was taken from the Trinidad Guardian

The Lester Alexis-trained three-year-old Arsalan created a stir at Santa Rosa Park, Arima on Saturday (February 6) when he got up in the shadow of the post to pip the 1-5 favourite Super Bird in the feature Royal Colours Classic over 1,350 metres on the main track.

However, the market said it all when Arsalan was punted in from 13-1 to 7-2 with five minutes to post.

When the starter sent the five-horse field on their way, Passionate and apprentice Kimal Santo flew out of the stalls to lead from Super Bird with Game Changer tracking the pace ahead of With Honors as Arsalan looked on from the rear.

Going up the backstretch, Passionate opened a two-and-a-half-length lead on Super Bird with Game Changer travelling well ahead of With Honor and Arsalan still the backmarker.

With 500m left to race, Passionate began to come back to the field as Super Bird and Brian Boodramsing closed up stylishly with Game Changer being produced with her run as Arsalan was being brought widest of all into the straight by Rico Hernandez.

As the horses entered the straight, Passionate was joined by both Super Bird and Game Changer but the clearly Super Bird was travelling best of all.

With 300m left, Boodramsing sent Super Bird into the lead and he quickened a length away from Game Changer and Passionate as Arsalan was being roused by Hernandez to peg back the leader with With Honors coming under pressure.

However, with one metre left Super Bird was still at the head of affairs but Arsalan was bearing down on him and gradually eroded the deficit to get up close to the line to win and break his maiden. Super Bird ran well to be second and Passionate rallied to get third from stablemate Game Changer.

Arsalan recorded the time of 1:23.75 for the trip.

Training honours for the day went to Alexis who saddled two winners in Redhotfillypepper and Arsalan.

The day's most successful jockey was Hernandez who rode both winners for Alexis.

The next racing day will be February 20.