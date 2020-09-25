As flat as a penny Omar 'Hot' Walker brings home

Three-year-old chestnut filly Alexa's Lodge has added her name to the list of horses to closely watch closely given her recent progression up the ranks.

Owned by Houston Stables, trained by Robert Pearson and ridden by Omar Walker, Alexa's Lodge came with a strong run on the outside of runners in deep stretch and got up in the nick of time to beat rivals in a four-horse tussle to the wire in the Miracle Cure Sprint feature on Saturday, September 19 at Caymanas Park.

“She ( Alexa's Lodge) got into a good position quite early and when she got the run, she was just behind the leaders at the top of the lane, but when she kicked in, I knew that we had it at the furlong pole.

“The win makes me proud of her as she keeps improving, Alexa's Lodge is easy to train and I think I know how to train her and that is a very important step going forward.

“All victories are important to me. We have worked hard to achieve the progress of this filly and the team is extremely happy with the final result.

”From here she goes on to Restricted Stakes with the hope that she will not stay there too long and continues to progress,” Pearson said in his post-race interview.

Alexa's Lodge broke well behind the leaders in the Restricted Allowance 11 event over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) but began to round horses at the half-mile.

Still behind the leaders entering the straight all seemed lost for Alexa's Lodge, but Walker as flat as a penny produced his mount for a final effort inside the final furlong (200m) and Alexa's Lodge responded with a strong run along and got up in time for the win ahead of Double Jeopardy (Dick Cardenas), Awesome Treasure (Dane Dawkins) and Whoshotthesheriff (Anthony Thomas) in that order.

Alexa's Lodge ( Blue Pepsi Lodge – Alexa's Song) won by a head in a time of 1:06.3 to register her second career win from five starts.