Assessing the 2020 — 1000 Guineas
The 1000 (fillies) and 2000 (colts and geldings) Guineas Classic races brought excitement to the race track while showcasing the worth of top-class racing thoroughbreds to the sport.
Above and Beyond took home the 1000 crown on Saturday (July 25) and Wow Wow was a handsome winner of the 2000 the next day.
The following is an assessment of the victory in the 1000 by Above and Beyond.
THE RACE
The 1000 Guineas didn't pan out as expected. Above and Beyond returned with unfettered urgency after a dull effort in her final prep race two weeks before and quickly raced with the front-runners from the 14 draw.
It took jockey Dane Nelson about a furlong before he established Above and Beyond in front and then progressed with authority to gain full control of the Classic, which was never relinquished.
There was a challenge from the anticipated main nemesis to Above and Beyond, Another Affair (Robert Halledeen), but that confrontation was short-lived, quickly repelled by the Blue Pepsi Lodge – Rumble chestnut winner.
Above and Beyond finished in a time of 1:38.4 for a mile. Another Affair was second with SenCity and Glock filling the rest of the frame.
THE POSITIVES
The improvement by Above and Beyond from her prep run to her effort in the 1000 was noticeable. This was a much-improved performance that should hold Above and Beyond in good stead as she progresses through the various levels.
THE NEGATIVES
Above and Beyond and Another Affair have, based on the finish of the 1000 Guineas, dissected themselves from the rest of the present three-year-old crop of fillies. In effect, this means that much cannot be expected of the rest of the three-year-old female cohort as the racing year moves forward.
THE VERDICT
The Nunes and Nelson winning combination dominance, now dubbed by this publication as the N&N (Nelson/Nunes) Conquistadors, have captured the race track with winners coming aplenty since the resumption of racing on June 20.
Nunes had four winners on the Saturday programme, three of which were ridden by Nelson.
As for Above and Beyond, another Classic, the Jamaica Oaks is in the offing in a month.
