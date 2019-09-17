At last, Father Ken is a winner

Despite an encouraging win by Father Ken in a maiden condition race on Wednesday, trainer Ryan Darby is a bit concerned about the future of his three-year-old bay gelding.

Going over a distance of 6 furlongs (1,200m), Father Ken, ridden by Omar Walker, made one move to win the native-bred three-year-old race easily by 2 lengths. Father Ken, who was running for the fifth time, stopped the clock in a time of 1:15.2.

“I don't think the jockey change made the difference today [Wednesday] as I think that he [ Father Ken] was designated to win soon. Regular jockey Kerry-Gayl [Robinson] got another ride in the race that was pre-booked, and so we used Omar Walker.

“Omar, he is a professional jockey and he rode a truly professional race and he got the job done. It was an easy race and so, no worries. However, I am concerned about the non-winners of two class, that is, if Father Ken can continue to improve. But it seems as if he will do well and improve some more and so we will see,” Darby told The Supreme Racing Guide.

Father Ken got a good break and after a couple of strides, took full control of the race as he led ahead of Thepowersthatbe (Romario Smith) and Fabulosity (Kerry-Gayl Robinson) going into the first turn.

Approaching the final bend, Father Ken increased the lead a bit and turned on the burners in deep stretch to win going away from Belligerent King, under Robert Halledeen. Thepowersthatbe finished third and Fabulosity fourth.