At the round-table

AFTER King Arthur's 18-1 upset victory in the 100th running of the Jamaica Derby on Saturday, October 31, trainer Wayne DaCosta said that, while his charge came out of the 12-furlong (2,400m) event in good nick, he is unsure about the gelding's next racing assignment.

Ridden by Phillip Parchment, King Arthur took advantage of the sloppy racetrack and held off Nipster (Linton Steadman) to win the Derby by ½ length in a time of 2:33.1.

“He [ King Arthur] came out of the race without any major issues.

“ King Arthur has had his problems in the past but for the first time in a long time he has come out of a race in good order and for that, I am quite happy.

“I am not sure what is next for King Arthur; the races that are being offered now are very limited.

“Once you get into Open Allowance you are basically pitted against the top-class horses like Toona Ciliata going long and Patriarch going short, and so there's not much for the horses who are not in the top, top class.

“So, we have to just have to bide our time and see what is offered for the month of December,” DaCosta said.