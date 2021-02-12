An examination of the horses at the stables of Anthony Nunes

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Supreme Racing Guide is now touring the barns of various trainers to find out the stock they have in hand and to assess expectations for this racing year. This feature will be categorised in the format of four-year-olds and upwards, three-year-olds (the Classic horses) and the 'babies' which are the two-year-olds. The AT THE STABLES feature begins with champion trainer Anthony “Baba” Nunes.

THE FOUR YEAR OLDS

Nunes is blessed by having the Horse of the Year Nipster (a recent addition) and the first runner-up to the Horse of the Year, Toona Ciliata, in his shed row.

Nipster has already had two three-furlong gallops under Nunes' watchful eyes and is set to race close to the end of next month. There will be more opportunities for the versatile Nipster to come later in the year especially if the 10-furlong Governor General Stakes and the Prime Minister's Stakes are returned to the racing calendar.

Toona Ciliata is racing tomorrow in a sprint contest (6 ½ furlongs) which is not exactly his best distance, plus he is burdened by the prohibitive heavy impost of 59.0 kilogrammes. Toona Ciliata, the trainer informed, has been rested after a gruelling second half of last season and with his talent never in doubt, Toona Ciliata has been prepared in earnest for his five-year-old campaign.

Triple Crown champion of 2019 Supreme Soul had a torrid 2020 as he entered the year following a quarantine nightmare in Florida. Since then, he has not been the same plus he is hampered by the lack of distances where he can be fully effective.

Supreme Soul is best going two turns and there are not many of these races around at this time. Note that Supreme Soul is again qualified to run at the Overnight level but going into the higher grade he will need some ground to work with if he is to win races.

Of some of the others in this age bracket like Universal Boss and Prince Charles, who both can be considered as run-on sprinters, they will win a race or two especially when they return to Overnight.

Nunes was most effusive when he commented on the present status of Oneofakind ( Fearless Vision – The Golden One).

“ Oneofakind started to race in the middle of last year and did himself proud against age group company in the Classic races.

“Now he is a four-year-old and qualifies as a non-winner of four races. He has grown nicely since we have him resting after his tough three-year-old campaign. Oneofakind has really blossomed and developed and given his versatility (seven to 10 furlongs), I am predicting that he has all the attributes of making it to the top class and also to perform creditably while there,” Nunes said.

THE THREE-YEAR-OLDS

Again, Nunes is blessed with having the champion juvenile of last year, Further and Beyond ( Blue Pepsi Lodge – Rumble). Now at three, Further and Beyond is the winter book favourite for the Classic races to come. He has been rested and has pleased at exercise.

Nunes thinks that when the longer Classic races are in view that his charge Calculus ( Sensational Slam – Trinket Box) will be at his best.

“ Calculus stays forever and a day, so when it is time for the St Leger (10 furlongs) and the Derby (12 furlongs), I truly expect him to be one of the main contenders plus he is progressing as expected in the mornings,” the champion trainer offered.

Hoist the Mast ( Blue Pepsi Lodge – Opulent) has already established herself as a sprinter of worth but her fourth-place finish in the one-mile Supreme Ventures Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes gave positive indications that even at the longer distances against especially fillies she is going to be competitive.

“ Hoist the Mast has talent and is all heart as she gives everything whenever she races. In the Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes she ran quick splits and was still able to finish strong. Against fillies in the Oaks (10 furlongs) and the 1000 Guineas (one mile), Hoist the Mast is going to have a loud say,” Nunes said.

Among the rest of his three-year-olds, the champion trainer mentioned the unraced chestnut colt by Perfect Curlin – Nuclear Affair, the half-brother to Another Affair as one to watch. This colt is expected to race in early March.

THE TWO-YEAR-OLDS

The Nunes barn is accommodating 27 two year olds and while these youngsters are at an early stage of their development, the trainer was asked by the Supreme Racing Guide to at least mention four which have caught his eye thus far.

“Let me answer by saying that I have a good crop of two year olds and at this stage it is always difficult to say which will be the best of the lot or even which one will shine on the racetrack.

“But since the question has been asked, I make mention of the half-brother of Toona Ciliata ( Soul Warrior – Red Gold). This colt is by Sensational Slam – Red Gold. Then there is a lovely filly by Natural Selection – Comedancewithme. She is a good looker who, with time, I think will do herself proud.

“Another good looker in the camp is a chestnut colt by Perfect Curlin – Sure to Cure. He is coming along but for all of my 'babies' it is a matter of time and, of course, patience.

“Finally, I have the half-sister to Mahogany ( Sensational Slam - Mete-Orite). She is a chestnut filly by Berlino di Tiger - Mete-Orite),” Nunes shared.