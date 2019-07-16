Atlantic Blue making positive waves – three from three
Four-year-old chestnut colt Atlantic Blue continues to make waves on the racetrack, after he produced another mercurial run that carried him to victory in a Restricted Allowance event going over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) on Wednesday, July 10.
With his last victory the Fitznahum Williams trainee lodged his third-consecutive win from as many starts and is now showing all the signs that he is going to be a good one in the making.
Bred and owned by Eric Martin, Atlantic Blue, with Kiaman McGregor in the saddle, broke well from the inside number two barrier. He settled in third place behind Kappone (Samantha Fletcher), who set blistering splits of 23.2, 46.1, 1:12.2, before giving way in deep stretch.
Atlantic Blue surged to the front at the furlong pole and pulled off to win by seven lengths, spotting in a time of 1:34.3.
Dezzy The Genius (Odeen Edwards) came with a strong run late to get second place, with Kappone backed in third.
“It is going well with him ( Atlantic Blue) so far. However, he started racing late and I just have to take my time and carry him through. He started racing as a three-year-old — that was late — and now racing as a four-year-old he is improving a bit; and I will take him from there as he could develop into a nice horse,” Williams said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy