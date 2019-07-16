Atlantic Blue making positive waves – three from three

Four-year-old chestnut colt Atlantic Blue continues to make waves on the racetrack, after he produced another mercurial run that carried him to victory in a Restricted Allowance event going over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) on Wednesday, July 10.

With his last victory the Fitznahum Williams trainee lodged his third-consecutive win from as many starts and is now showing all the signs that he is going to be a good one in the making.

Bred and owned by Eric Martin, Atlantic Blue, with Kiaman McGregor in the saddle, broke well from the inside number two barrier. He settled in third place behind Kappone (Samantha Fletcher), who set blistering splits of 23.2, 46.1, 1:12.2, before giving way in deep stretch.

Atlantic Blue surged to the front at the furlong pole and pulled off to win by seven lengths, spotting in a time of 1:34.3.

Dezzy The Genius (Odeen Edwards) came with a strong run late to get second place, with Kappone backed in third.

“It is going well with him ( Atlantic Blue) so far. However, he started racing late and I just have to take my time and carry him through. He started racing as a three-year-old — that was late — and now racing as a four-year-old he is improving a bit; and I will take him from there as he could develop into a nice horse,” Williams said.