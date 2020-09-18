Auspicious debut by Den Street - trainer pleased with first juvenile effort

Following Den Street's maiden victory on Saturday (September 12) at Caymanas Park, trainer Wayne DaCosta believes his juvenile bay colt could develop into a useful runner down the line.

Ridden by Phillip Parchment, Den Street made all the running to win a maiden special weight event for two-year-olds over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) by seven lengths.

Den Street completed the distance in a time of 1:07.0 flat the first time of asking with splits of 23.1 x 46.0.

Den Street shot to the early lead ahead over Letters In Gold (Christopher Mamdeem) and Awesome Choice (Omar Walker) at the off, and held his gallop well to the end of the contest.

Bern Notice, under Dane Nelson, who was outpaced early in the race, made up a lot of ground at the half-mile to finish in second place. Letters In Gold finished third.

“He [ Den Street] worked against older company and acquitted himself well. He worked quite well against Loose Ball who is in Restricted Stakes company, so we thought he had a good chance coming into this race.

“Bred to stay by Northern Giant out of the Alisios mare All For Pleasure, Den Street does possess quite a bit of speed to show versatility. All For Pleasure is also the dam of Storm and he got a distance of ground. We are hopeful that in the future Den Street will stay.

“In fact, he did show speed today [September 12], but when asked for an effort at the top of the straight he opened up a bit which is very good sign. We are hoping for the best, but right now there are a few talented two-year-olds around, so let us see how he fairs out against them,” DaCosta said.