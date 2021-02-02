Authentic is US Horse of the Year

The following article lists the main winners of the various categories in the United States for last year.

Authentic, winner of the prestigious Kentucky Derby, was voted as Horse of the Year. All dates in article below are from 2020.

Horse of the Year/Three-Year-Old Male: Authentic

He flashed superstardom in January for trainer Bob Baffert and carried it on to wins in the Kentucky Derby and Breeders' Cup Classic, to clinch both champion three-year-old male and Horse of the Year honours.

Authentic's sparkling 2020 campaign included a record of 5-2-0 in seven starts and earnings of US$7,170,00 for owners Spendthrift Farm, MyRacehorse Stable, Madaket Stables and Starlight Racing. In addition to taking the delayed Kentucky Derby and Breeders' Cup Classic versus older contenders, his other stakes wins included the Haskell (G1) at Monmouth, San Felipe (G2) and the aforementioned Sham (G3) to kick off the season.

Authentic was retired after the Breeders' Cup Classic and is spending the 2021 breeding season at Spendthrift Farm in central Kentucky.

Other Horse of the Year finalists: Improbabe , Monomoy Girl

Other three-year-old finalists: Nadal, Tiz the Law

Older Dirt Male: Improbable

The 2019 Kentucky Derby favourite never quite fulfilled the promise as a three-year-old, but that was certainly not the case in 2020 with three Grade 1 wins and more than US$1.8 million in earnings.

Trained by Bob Baffert, Improbable launched the campaign last spring with a narrow loss to Tom's d'Etat in the Oaklawn Mile. It would be nearly eight months before he tasted defeat again.

The City Zip colt returned with a no-doubt victory in the Hollywood Gold Cup (G1) at Santa Anita, and would add two more Grade 1 victories by daylight in the Whitney at Saratoga and Awesome Again at Santa Anita. He would close out the year with a second in the Breeders' Cup Classic when unable to run down loose-on-the-lead stablemate Authentic.

Campaigned by WinStar Farm and CHC Inc, Improbable was retired after the Breeders' Cup and is spending the 2021 breeding season at WinStar Farm in Central Kentucky.

Other finalists: Maximum Security , Vekoma

Older Dirt Female: Monomoy Girl

In one of the more remarkable comeback stories of recent vintage, Monomoy Girl equalled her feat of 2018 by taking home an Eclipse Award, this time as champion older female.

Trained by Brad Cox, Monomoy Girl was forced to miss the entire 2019 season after earning champion three-year-old honours the previous year due to a bout of colic and subsequent muscle injury. After more than 18 months on the sidelines, she returned May 20 with an allowance win at Churchill Downs ­— and it was onwards and upwards from there.

Monomoy Girl would be a perfect four-for-four while adding wins in the Ruffian (G2), La Troienne (G1) and Breeders' Cup Distaff for the second time.

Campaigned by Michael Dubb, Monomoy Stables and The Elkstone Group, she was offered at auction following the Breeders' Cup and commanded US$9.5 million by Spendthrift Farm. Then, in a surprise move, it was announced Monomoy Girl would return for a six-year-old campaign.

Monomoy Girl is currently training at Oaklawn Park with an eye on the Bayakoa (G3) for her seasonal bow.

Other Finalists: Midnight Bisou, Serengeti Empress

Three-Year-Old Filly: Swiss Skydiver

Ten starts at nine different racetracks. Five graded stakes wins. Two Grade 1s. One historic victory in the Preakness Stakes. It was a campaign for the ages for Peter Callaghan's Swiss Skydiver, who finished the season with a record of 5-2-1 in 10 starts and earnings of US$1,791,820.

Trained by Ken McPeek, the daughter of Daredevil lost a pair of early season starts before going on a tear that lasted the balance of the season. Victories included the Gulfsteam Park Oaks (G2), Fantasy Stakes (G3), Santa Anita Oaks (G2), Alabama (G1) and Preakness by a neck over Kentucky Derby and Breeders' Cup Classic winner Authentic.

Swiss Skydiver is in light training at McPeek's training centre in Florida preparing for her four-year-old campaign.

Other finalists: Gamine, Shedaresthedevil

Two-Year-Old Male: Essential Quality

One year after Godolphin was on the cusp of a two-year-old championship, this colt delivered the goods with a perfect three-for-three campaign, including a victory in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile.

Trained by Brad Cox, Essential Quality debuted sprinting at Churchill Downs on September 5 where he rolled from off the pace to a four-length victory. He returned in the Breeders' Futurity (G1) at Keeneland where he attended the pace throughout before drawing off to win by 3 ¼ lengths.

In the Juvenile, Essential Quality was nearer the rear of the 14-horse field for the opening half mile before steadily making up ground and surging late to lock up championship honours. Currently training at Oaklawn Park, he is slated to make his sophomore bow in the February 15 Southwest Stakes (G3).

Other Finalists: Fire At Will, Jackie's Warrior

Two-Year-Old Filly: Vequist

She romped in the Spinaway (G1) by 9 1/2 lengths in her second start while still a maiden and, after being second best to Dayoutoftheoffice in the Frizette (G1) a month later, came back to turn the tables on that rival when winning the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies.

Trained by Butch Reid, the daughter of Nyquist finished the season with a record of 4: 2-2-0 and earnings of US$1,235,500 for owners Gary West, Wachtel Stable and Swilcan Stable. Following a short winter break, Vequist returned to the work tab on January 16 at Palm Meadows Training Center. She is slated to kick off her sophomore campaign in the February 27 Davona Dale (G2) at Gulfstream Park.

Other finalists: Aunt Pearl, Dayoutoftheoffice

Male Sprinter: Whitmore

He emerged as champion in one of the more contentious divisions of the 2020 season. Whitmore sealed the honour with a win in the Breeders' Cup Sprint, while also being aided by the premature retirement of the other two finalists due to injury.

Still, the popular seven-year-old gelding did his part to capitalise on the opportunity by winning the year's biggest race, compiling a record of 7: 3-2-0 and earnings of US$1,426,500 for owners Robert LaPenta and Ron Moquett, who also trains the son of Pleasantly Perfect.

Whitmore will be back for more as an eight-year-old. He is currently in light training with Moquett at Oaklawn Park.

Other finalists: Vekoma, Volatile