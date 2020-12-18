Baltimore Ravens — Cleveland Browns is NFL game of the season

Two teams entered Week 14 of the National Football League (NFL) regular season last weekend with an 11-1 record, but only one would emerge without blemish. The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers were on equal footing entering Sunday but, in truth, they are heading in opposite directions.

The Chiefs travelled to Miami to tackle the Dolphins last Sunday afternoon but, uncharacteristically, sputtered out of the blocks. After 13 weeks (52 quarters), Kansas City quarterback (QB) Patrick Mahomes had thrown only two interceptions but recorded three against Miami – two in the first quarter.

The Dolphins capitalised on their opponent's sluggish start and opened a 10-0 lead, but once Mahomes synchronised with receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce, the Chiefs asserted their authority and reeled off 30 unanswered points. Miami stormed back in the fourth quarter but couldn't prevent the 33-27 defeat and Kansas City winning the American Football Conference (AFC) East Division for the fifth straight year.

The Chiefs (12-1) visit the New Orleans Saints (10-3) this Sunday, and without QB Drew Brees in the line-up, the Saints are justifiably JustBet underdogs. However, this may be the best matchup this weekend as these are high-octane offensive units averaging 31 and 28.3 points (Chiefs and Saints) respectively.

The Steelers went across state lines to tackle the Buffalo Bills in last Sunday night's game and their predictable offence failed to impress, again. Despite jumping out to a 7-0 lead, the lack of a run-game limited the Steelers' scoring opportunities, and their high-ranked defence couldn't contend with Buffalo's young gunslinger, QB Josh Allen.

Allen was impressive, especially in the second half, and orchestrated 23 unanswered points that put the game out of Pittsburgh's reach. The resulting 26-15 loss was Pittsburgh's second straight after starting 11-0, but they again travel across state lines on Monday night to confront the Cincinnati Bengals (2-10-1) and a big Steelers win is anticipated.

With the Chiefs and Steelers, and all other games out of the way, the Monday night clash between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns in Ohio was not projected to be a spectacle, but it turned out to be one that won't soon be forgotten. The game produced 89 combined points — the most this year — there were 12 touchdowns, including an NFL record-tying nine rushing scores (last done in 1922), nearly 900 yards of offence and a dizzying gridiron roller-coaster ride.

The Ravens were playing their third game in 12 days (their two last games were postponed a combined five times), but one couldn't tell with the energy exerted especially by reigning league Most Valuable Player, QB Lamar Jackson. Jackson was dazzling from the first whistle and showcased his legs more than his arms (124 rushing yards with 2 touchdowns). However, he had to leave the game early in the fourth quarter (due to cramps) and was replaced by Trace McSorely.

With the Ravens leading 34-20 and Jackson in the locker room, Browns' QB Baker Mayfield seized on the opportunity and led his team to a slim fourth-quarter lead. McSorely played most of the fourth quarter, but as if it was scripted, he suffered a leg injury with exactly two minutes left in the game at the same time that Jackson miraculously emerged from the locker room.

Jackson instantaneously donned his helmet, with the Ravens trailing by a point, and took the field for a fourth-and-five play. He immediately threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown for the go-ahead score, leaving Cleveland stunned, but the 'dogfight' was far from over.

With 100 seconds left on the clock, Mayfield engineered a touchdown drive to tie the score at 42 points, with the anticipation that the game would go into overtime. However, he left 64 seconds on the clock and that proved to be a little too much. Jackson, with ball in hand, plotted enough yards to set up a 55-yard, Justin Tucker field goal, to cap the 47-42 victory – A wild litany of Browns' back passes finished the game and resulted in a safety (an additional two points for the Ravens).

Jackson was 6 for 11 and 81 yards prior to his respite but was 5 for 6 with 82 yards in the last two 'superhuman' minutes. This was, arguably, the game of the season and the closing 120 seconds saw a combined twenty entertaining points. This weekend, the Ravens (8-5) and Browns (9-4) matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-12) and New York Giants (5-8), respectively, and judging from the offensive brilliance displayed last Monday night, a Jaguars or Giants win is inconceivable.

