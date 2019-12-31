Best chance for Marquesas to find the winners' enclosure

The Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited-sponsored Fan Appreciation Day Trophy highlights the start of the new racing season tomorrow at Caymanas Park.

The three-year-old and upwards Overnight Allowance event to be contested around the nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) course has attracted a field of nine runners.

Below is an analysis of each runner and their chances of winning the $1-million purse on offer.

DYSFUNCTIONAL: (7-y-o b g – He'stherealthing – Luscious) – Produced reasonable efforts in the past to win races but seems to be out of favour at this time. Dysfunctional is, however, known to give of his best at odd times, and tomorrow may well be one such occasion.

GRAYDON: (5-y-o b c – Sweet Return – Hotesse) – Based on his last two runs at this level, Graydon is not yet ready for a winning run among these.

CRIMSON: (4-y-o b g – Nuclear Wayne – Sarah Barracuda) – Has had one race at this level and needs more time to catch the rhythm.

ROYAL VIBES: (10-y-o b g – Royal Minister – November Lace) – Was a fighting winner over Coralando going seven-and-a-half furlongs (1,500m) on November 27. That race was at the claiming level and although stepping up to compete, Royal Vibes based on back class can hit the board, especially as the distance is to his liking.

DADA'S NALA: (6-y-o b m – Distorted – My Girl Nala) – Was a comfortable winner on last but is going to find the main principals too hot to handle.

MARQUESAS: (5-y-o b c – Coded Warning – Islamorada) – The 2018 St Leger winner who is rounding into good form at the right time. Marquesas finished second behind Princess Annie on last over one mile (1,600m) to confirm his readiness for this engagement. With a milder pace anticipated, Marquesas can beat these with the minimum of fuss.

HARRY'S TRAIN: (5-y-o b f - Discreetly Mine – Sweet Dixie Gal) – A winner on last who is racing at the Overnight level for the first time. Needs time to get familiar with this grouping.

HOVER CRAFT: (10-y-o b g – He'stherealthing – Royal Pizzaz) – A tough and consistent individual who shows up when focused. Hover Craft was third behind stable companion Princess Annie and Marquesas on December 15, over a mile. Although facing Marquesas again, this is a moderate field and given the extra real estate, Hover Craft can get there in the nick of time.

MISS FORMALITY: (5-y-o ch f – Traditional – Jamaican Dream) – A decent runner who is going to find nine furlongs and 25 yards too much to handle.