Best Daughter Ever likes it long

After three career starts, American-bred three-year-old grey filly Best Daughter Ever registered her first win on local turf with a fighting yet smooth effort.

Best Daughter Ever first visit to the winners' circle came in a Restricted Allowance event going nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) on Sunday, July 12 at Caymanas Park.

Trained by Vincent Atkinson and ridden by a rejuvenated Andre Martin, Best Daughter Ever fought off Tomohawk to win by 3 ¼ lengths in a time of 1:57.1.

Best Daughter Ever raced in third place as her stablemate Wifey Sez So (Trevor Johnson) took off like a scared hare ahead of Double Jeopardy (Dane Dawkins) in second.

Wifey Sez So speed romp allowed her to open 10 lengths on the field entering the backstretch as Best Daughter Ever drew alongside Double Jeopardy.

Leaving the five-furlong (1000m) marker, Double Jeopardy and Best Daughter Ever went by the leader as Tomohawk slipped into third place looking dangerous.

The tempo increased at the half-mile (800m) when Best Daughter Ever and Tomohawk left rivals together to engage in a private battle.

In the lane with neither backing down, Best Daughter Ever proved the stronger and went on to win handily.

Tomohawk held for second as Royal Approach (Youville Pinnock) came from far behind to get third.

“Journey was killing her. Last year she ran a six-furlong event, and we knew the distance was short, but she still ran a creditably despite traffic issues. In her ( Best Daughter Ever) next start at 6 ½ furlongs, I told the jockey to get her outside, and he [jockey] couldn't get out, so Best Daughter Ever didn't get a chance to run.

“We always knew that the long distances suited her, the longer she goes, the better we will see of her. We will take it day by day, and anywhere she takes us, we will enjoy the ride,” Atkinson said.

This was the trainer's fourth winner since the restart of racing on June 20.