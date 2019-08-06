BGLC GIMMICK RACE – Kevin Smith, Shadae Parr move from failures to winners

Kevin Smith and Shadae Parr, two abject failures in last year's Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC)-sponsored Gimmick Race, joined forces to win this year's renewal of the one-furlong (100m) event on Thursday, August 1, 2018 at Caymanas Park.

Running from the number four draw, Smith, — wearing the harness with Parr as the jockey — broke on top, and the two were never in doubt of winning the quick dash race.

The pair led all of the way, with Pete Spence and Stephanie Morgan chasing them to the wire in a time of 13.3. Spence had won this race last year with team mate Julian Spence.

For their Herculean effort, Smith and Parr pocketed $40,000 as the major share of the $120,000 purse. Spence and Morgan walked away with $35,000 for their efforts.

The third-place pair Rayon Patterson and Kemiesha Allen received $25,000, with Mathew Grey and Danielle Ricketts finishing fourth and being rewarded with a sum of $20,000.

Others who took part in the race were Sylvester Moodie and Cleopatra Davis; Rayon Smith and Latifah Pinnock, and Dwayne Gutzmore and Arieta Martin.

Parr, who attended the Hydel Group of Schools and who is also a part of the school's track and field team, said: “I participated in this race four times before. One year, I finished second, then I came third the next year, and last year, I didn't place. I came back here this year for a victory and I got it; and I am very happy and grateful that everything has worked out for me.

She then added: “We (Parr and Smith) knew what we were going to get something out of it [the race]. We came here with a game plan and we executed well. My confidence level was very high because I believe in myself and I believe in my teammate, and so we just go out there and executed the race as planned,” Parr told The Supreme Racing Guide.

Smith, who won this race in 2017 with then partner Shauna Wright, said that preparation was the key to victory.

“For me, it is a great feeling to know that last year I ran in it and failed — this after the lady jockey dropped. I just prepared for it this year, got back to my A-game, and came out to do my best. My plan was to get it done the right way — the winning way — with a new partner.

“I prepared well by myself and then linked up with Shadae, who is quite a good runner who always participated but never had a good horse. So now that she teamed up with a good horse in myself, we had a better than even chance at winning and, for that, our team was installed as the 4/5 favourite and we brought it home,” said an elated Smith who added that he will leave next year's participation to time.