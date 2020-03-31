Big-time US jockey Javier Castellano tests positive for COVID-19

In the first diagnosis made public for a big-name American jockey, Hall of Famer Javier Castellano has tested positive for COVID-19, his agent announced yesterday.

John Panagot said in a post on his Twitter account that Castellano was tested on Tuesday after Gulfstream Park mandated he take a physical. The results returned Thursday morning.

“Javier is asymptomatic and feels fine and healthy,” Panagot said. “He jogged three miles Wednesday and looked forward to the weekend.”

Castellano was scheduled to ride Todd Pletcher-trained Candy Tycoon in the Florida Derby (G1) and Spice is Nice in the Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2), plus had the mount on returning four-year-olds Vekoma, in the Sir Shackleton and Newspaperofrecordin the Sand Springs Stakes among other assignments this week.

Instead of riding, Panagot said Castellano will self-isolate until he's medically cleared.