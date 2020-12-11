Billy Whizz is the front-runner

Billy Whizz, after three encouraging runs, including a second on October 24 behind top-notch two-year-old Further and Beyond, ticked his name into the winner's column with a noticeable victory on Saturday (December 5) at Caymanas Park.

That victory by Billy Whizz, a chestnut gelding by Northern Giant – Khadiliah came in maiden special weight for juveniles with the Front Runner Cup at stake. The race was run over six furlongs or 1,200 metres. Billy Whizz was victorious by four lengths clocking 1:13.1 for the distance.

“He [ Billy Whizz] was working extremely well coming into the race and before had finished second behind the talented Further and Beyond, that is why I gave him a fighting chance of beating the first-time runners and one or two of the other horses in the race who had done fairly well.

“There were two, two-year-old runners in there who were burning up the track, and I thought that it would have been a keen contest, but my horse basically outstayed them.

“He was prominent from the starter pressed his button, and when asked to go from the two-furlong pole, he quickened impressively going away from them. I cannot say for sure where he goes from here but a mile looks probably like a safe distance, but let us see how he comes out of the race first and then I will be better able to guide him further,” DaCosta said in his post-race interview.

As expected Acero (Dick Cardenas) went to the lead ahead of Billy Whizz (Anthony Thomas) and Alexa's Dream (Omar Walker). Heading towards the half-mile, Billy Whizz dropped back and allowed Alexa's Dream to go in chase of the speedster Acero.

Turning for home on the inside rails, Acero failed to kick on and that left the opportunity for the run-on horses to pounce and Billy Whizz capitalised quickly and went on to score a convincing maiden victory.

Regal and Ready (Kiaman McGregor) came from far behind to get second place ahead of The Genesis (Hakeem Pottinger) in third place.