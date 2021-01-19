Boasy N Flashy's 200th win

Steven Todd celebrated one of his most successful days as a trainer since earning his licence in 2011 when he saddled a three-timer and also achieved his 200th winner at Caymanas Park, on Saturday, January 16.

“Any milestone is a fantastic achievement and it took me nine years going into my 10th year of training to reach 200 winners. That is a long time and I think that it is a significant milestone to have reached.

“I am a worker and from the fruits of the dint of hard work, I think I am heartened by the achievement and very grateful with the accomplishment.

“Notwithstanding, it was an achievement which could not have been attained without a good set of capable grooms and overall teamwork from everyone.

“We do have a number of owners who support us at the stables and this really is a great achievement for us, for me personally and for our owners and well-wishers,” Todd said after being sprayed with congratulatory liquid in the winners' enclosure after Boasy N Flashy secured his 200th win and his second on the day.

“ Boasy N Flashy is only one of your four-year-old runners and after only his third career start, he is a winner and the one who has provided me with this milestone of 200 winners,” Todd said.

And what of Boasy N Flashy?

“Well! This is a horse that I own and train. Some of my friends have remarked that it is a fitting name for my 200th winner. But you know, I have been taking time with him, just allowing him to get his feet organised beneath him and for that, he has been improving race by race which to my mind is a good sign. And, on a broader aspect, we are just hoping to get the necessary support from our owners to continue the task ahead with greater efficiency.

“I am willing to do the work. Everyone around me is willing to support the effort, and we will get the job done. What has just passed is a pleasing moment in retrospect. Going into my 10th year as a licensed trainer to surpass the current achievement is another significant milestone. And seeing that the current journey has just begun, we are in need of all the support that we can get,” a now serious looking Todd told this publication.

Boasy N Flashy won a Native-Bred four-year-old and upwards Maiden Condition Race going 1000 metres straight which carried a total purse of $600,000.

Ridden by jockey Linton Steadman, the chestnut colt carrying top weight of 57.0 kg won the event as a 5-2 chance by 4 1/2 lengths in a time of 1:01.3 with accompanying splits of 23.0, 46.4. S niper Man, a 10/1 choice, ridden by Oshane Nugent was second with the even-money favourite and Above Hall Link, ridden by Abigail Able, was third.

Todd's triple on the day was completed by Papa Albert, also ridden by Steadman and Awesome Choice, who won a three-year-old non-winners of two contest with co-champion jockey Anthony Thomas aboard.