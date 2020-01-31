Bold Aflair in line for Overnight victory

With no Open Allowance or Grade One races around these days, the Overnight Allowance grouping has become the star attraction at the races.

Tomorrow, that trend continues with another Overnight staging, this time, 10 horses have been nominated to chart a course down the five-furlong (1,000 metres) course.

Below is an analysis of each horse in their post-position order.

CAMPESINO: (10-y-o b g - Compadre – Yaella) – Now running for a new camp, this old-timer is undoubtedly putting in worthwhile efforts. Campesino's second-placed finish behind Patriarch over today's distance on January 4 is clear evidence of his ability to win. Still fit and ready for battle, Campesino will be hampered by the number one draw in this straight contest. Age or not, Campesino is in with a glorious chance of winning draw and all.

CRYPTOCURRENCY: (4-y-o b f – Adore The Gold – Pleasant Ending) – Heavily backed on January 18, but Cryptocurrency did not perform as expected by punters. That was her first run in over a month, and given that warm-up, Cryptocurrency has stripped fitter for this engagement, with her only hurdle being drawn at the number two post. Nevertheless, her chances are live.

MISS IN KISS: (5-y-o ch m – Nuclear Wayne – She's So Lovely) – This mare trained by Gresford Smith has done surprisingly well to reach the Overnight Allowance class. Now, Miss In Kiss comes up against seasoned campaigners at this level for the first time. This is definitely a run to get her acclimatised to her new surroundings.

AMERICAN INVADER: (4-y-o ch f - USA Biondetti – Blugrass Atatude) – Speedy sort who has flattered to deceive on so many occasions. American Invader has not raced in 35 days, and exercise reports suggest that this filly is well primed for a good run. Yet, American Invader cannot be trusted even with a seven-pound pull in the weights. There is no doubt she can win this one, but let us wait and see how the race unfolds.

K D FLYER: (6-y-o dkb h – Silent Valor – Dixie Flyer) – Under new management, K D Flyer once again travels over his favourite distance. He was a winner on last (January 1) in an Optional claimer and steps up to try his luck in this challenging setting. K D Flyer as a known expert of the five-straight distance, has every chance of winning, especially with a seven-pound drop in the handicaps. Watch K D Flyer closely for a capital effort.

KAPPONE: (5-y-o b h – Taqarub – Lear Jet Set) – Has been trying his luck at this level for a while now with nothing much to show for his labour. Still, Kappone is sufficiently hardened to create an upset. Tomorrow, Kappone races with the blinkers off, and that equipment change might make the difference.

EYE CANDY: (5-y-o ch m – Forest Danger – Regency) – Tried Overnight for the first time, and did remarkably well when finishing fourth by two lengths behind Dunrobin, Campesino, and Bold Aflair on January 18. This mare is plucky, as witnessed in her last six races when she hit the board all of those times. Eye Candy has been given 15 more pounds to tote, and this could be her undoing. A difficult task for Eye Candy, but there is more than just hope of her winning this one come tomorrow.

NUCLEAR THUNDER: (5-y-o ch g – Nuclear Wayne – Royal Beauty) – Nuclear Thunder is just getting the knack of racing in Overnight company and, as such, needs more time to find his hoofs.

BELTANE: (6-y-o ch g – Nasheet – Bright Chapel) – Did well to get here and with time can catch the rhythm but not tomorrow.

BOLD AFLAIR: (4-y-o dkb c – USA – Bold Warrior – Affair With Aflair) – Ran in this class for the first time on January 18 and did quite well to finish third — 1 ¼ lengths behind Dunrobin and Campesino over the same distance as tomorrow's race. Bold Aflair loves the five straight, and with the draw and the weight in his favour, he has the perfect opportunity to gain another victory on local soil.