Bold Aflair — confirmed as a five straight specialist
Imported four-year-old dasher Bold Aflair continued his undying love of the straight course, this time, winning a non-Restricted Overnight Allowance (three-year-olds and upwards) offering.
Bold Aflair's latest victory saw him winning comprehensively by four lengths at Caymanas Park on Saturday, February 1.
Ridden to victory by Anthony Thomas for trainer Gary Subratie, the Michros-owned dark bay colt ran 1,000 metres in a time of 59.0.
With a direct preference for coming down the straight course rather than the circular, the imported colt has so far pencilled all of his four victories on this galloping course, which prompted his trainer Subratie to point to the fact that: “He certainly loves it out of the straight, but with time he will come around to ride the bends with greater determination to win as he develops. But we have already figured him out. He is a five-straight specialist. He seems a little timid when covered by too many horses with speed around the turn. But, in the straight, he is just a different animal. Saying this, we hope that he begins to assert himself, for if he can run like that around the turn like he does going straight, he will surely win far more races.”
Second behind Bold Aflair was K D Flyer (Dane Nelson), with Nuclear Thunder (Christopher Mamdeen) occupying the third slot.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy