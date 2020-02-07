Bold Aflair — confirmed as a five straight specialist

Imported four-year-old dasher Bold Aflair continued his undying love of the straight course, this time, winning a non-Restricted Overnight Allowance (three-year-olds and upwards) offering.

Bold Aflair's latest victory saw him winning comprehensively by four lengths at Caymanas Park on Saturday, February 1.

Ridden to victory by Anthony Thomas for trainer Gary Subratie, the Michros-owned dark bay colt ran 1,000 metres in a time of 59.0.

With a direct preference for coming down the straight course rather than the circular, the imported colt has so far pencilled all of his four victories on this galloping course, which prompted his trainer Subratie to point to the fact that: “He certainly loves it out of the straight, but with time he will come around to ride the bends with greater determination to win as he develops. But we have already figured him out. He is a five-straight specialist. He seems a little timid when covered by too many horses with speed around the turn. But, in the straight, he is just a different animal. Saying this, we hope that he begins to assert himself, for if he can run like that around the turn like he does going straight, he will surely win far more races.”

Second behind Bold Aflair was K D Flyer (Dane Nelson), with Nuclear Thunder (Christopher Mamdeen) occupying the third slot.