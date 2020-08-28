BONNIE BLUE FLAG TROPHY

ALTHOUGH all eyes will be on the three-year-old fillies as they compete in the Jamaica Oaks, the $1.5-million Bonnie Blue Flag is sure to compete with the Classic endeavour for the attention of racegoers.

Why? Because the top-rated horse in the country, Toona Ciliata is pitted against the horse considered to be the most talented in training at this time, 2000 Guineas winner Wow Wow.

If the clash between Toona Ciliata and Wow Wow was not enough there will also be Princess Ava and the rejuvenated Triple Crown winner of last year, Supreme Soul in the line-up of seven starters.

Without doubt the Bonnie Blue Flag for 2020, which is an Open Allowance contest, provides the opportunity for a demonstration of the best racing can offer at this time.

Simply put, this race is one in which the best horse currently in training meets the best three-year-old around presently and also the best three-year-old of last year.

The Bonnie Blue Flag is run around two turns at nine furlongs and 25 yards.

Below is an analysis of the eight runners.

1 - BOLD AFLAIR: (4 dkb c by Bold Warrior – Affair with Aflair) – Just making up the numbers for his more illustrious stable companion. Has no chance against these, even with the blinkers taken off.

2 - PRINCESS AVA: (4 b f by Mine Over Matter – Exotic Selection) – In form filly who comes into this race on the backend of three consecutive victories. Princess Ava, who won her races in impressive fashion to reach this level, packs the class and talent to impact the outcome of the Bonnie Blue Flag, and the journey is right up her street. Yet despite these strong assets, Princess Ava can only wish for minor placing. .

3 - UNCLE VINNIE: (6 dkb h by Bridled Quest – Kathythetraina) – A winner on last but in claiming company is one who is going to find it very difficult against these more talented opponents. Like Bold Aflair, Uncle Vinnie is a filler for Wow Wow.

4 - HARRY'S TRAIN (USA): (5 ch m by Discreetly Mine – Sweet Dixie Gal) – Ran poorly again on last. Harry's Train now finds herself in a tougher spot and is going to be left behind. Harry's Train should do her running in the early part of the race before giving way when more-fancied rivals get going. Note: The figure 8 is on and the cheek pieces are off.

5 - TOONA CILIATA: (4 ch g by Soul Warrior – Red Gold) – Genuine top-class campaigner who has won three of his last four races. Toona Ciliata was burdened on last with 59.0 kgs (130 lb) going six and a half furlongs (1,300m) and still proved too strong for rivals, winning by 1 ½ lengths in 1:19.2. Toona Ciliata is much more comfortable on the circular course and could make it three wins a row. Interestingly , Toona Ciliata will be ridden for the first time by former champion Omar Walker while his regular partner, Dane Nelson will be on board Supreme Soul. The running style of Toona Cialita suits the way Walker likes to ride, which is staying close to the pace before letting go with about three furlongs left in any race. Intriguing times are ahead.

6 - SUPREME SOUL: (4 ch c by Soul Warrior – Beware Baby) – For the first time in a long while, Supreme Soul will not benefit from the services of jockey Shane Ellis. Set to carry 117 lb, it appears the connections of Supreme Soul have taken the decision to not go overweight by using Ellis in the Bonnie Blue Flag. Ellis's place in the saddle on Supreme Soul has been taken by the even more competent Dane Nelson, who is also the leading rider at this time. Supreme Soul was a winner at the Overnight Allowance level on July 25 at the same distance of tomorrow's trophy race, winning by a neck in a bang-up finish while recording a notable time of 1:56.2. Supreme Soul loves the round course and for sure, Nelson can provide the strong handling that Supreme Soul requires to get the job done. With Nelson aboard, Supreme Soul has every chance of winning

7 - WOW WOW: (3 b c by Casual Trick – Sarah Barracuda) – Champion two-year-old from last season who romped home to his 11th-consecutive win on last. Wow Wow last raced in the 2000 Guineas over one mile (1,200m) and got home by three lengths in a very fast time of 1:37.3. In the 2000 Wow Wow demonstrated that he can handle pace by staying behind and delivering in the straight. In fact, in the 2000 Guineas after disposing of Mahogany who set blistering splits, Wow Wow was actually moving away from rivals. Tomorrow, for the first time in his already illustrious career of 12 starts with 11 wins, Wow Wow tackles two turns in his last preparation run for the 10-furlong Jamaica St Leger at the end of next month. Two turns, a longer distance, and more feared opposition provide Wow Wow with his ultimate test to date.