Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Authentic goes to stud for US$75,000 a pop

Authentic, the Breeders' Cup Classic and Kentucky Derby winner, has been retired to B Wayne Hughes' Spendthrift Farm in Lexington, Kentucky, where he will stand in 2021 for a fee of US$75,000 standing and nursing.

“ Authentic is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of horse, and Mr Hughes is very proud that we are able to share him with 5,300-plus MyRacehorse owners through what has been an incredible run,” said Ned Toffey, general manager of Spendthrift. “That alone made this decision different and very difficult. Ultimately, we just felt there wasn't a lot more to accomplish for a Kentucky Derby and Breeders' Cup Classic winner, so we have made the decision to retire Authentic to stand alongside his champion sire Into Mischief.

“We believe in the sire line and feel Authentic is a big part of its future,” he continued. “It is very rare that you come across a 3-year-old as well-bred, talented and accomplished as Authentic. We cannot wait to see his contributions to the breed, and we're thrilled to continue his journey with all of the 5,300 MyRacehorse owners from the racetrack to the breeding shed.”

Trained by Bob Baffert, Authentic punctuated a likely championship 3-year-old campaign with a decisive 2 1/4-length victory in Saturday's $6-million Breeders' Cup Classic at Keeneland under jockey John Velazquez, defeating six Grade 1 winners 1:59.19 — the fastest time in the prestigious race since Ghostzapper in 2004.

By reigning champion sire Into Mischief, Authentic became his sire's most accomplished horse to date, moving his earnings to $6,191,200 with his sixth win from eight starts. Along with the Kentucky Derby and Breeders' Cup Classic, Authentic scored victories in the Haskell (G1), San Felipe (G2) and Sham (G3), and was runner-up in the Preakness (G1) and Santa Anita Derby (G1) in his lone defeats in 2020. Authentic captured his lone start at 2 at Del Mar nearly a year ago to the date.

Bred in Kentucky by Peter Blum, Authentic is out of the Mr Greeley mare Flawless. He was campaigned by Spendthrift, MyRacehorse, Starlight.