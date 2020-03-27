British champion jump jockey says rival 'deserves' title
LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — British champion jump jockey Richard Johnson said Brian Hughes would be a deserving winner of this season's crown after his hopes of catching his title rival were dashed by the coronavirus shutdown.
Four-time defending champion Johnson had made a speedy return from a broken arm to try and overhaul Hughes but the British Horseracing Authority's (BHA's) decision to suspend the season until the end of April has ended his hopes.
The 11-month National Hunt season was due to end on April 25.
Johnson tweeted that Hughes deserved the title. The Northern Irishman led the 2019 champion by 19 wins when racing was suspended last week.
Hughes would be the first jockey other than Johnson or AP McCoy to be crowned champion since Richard Dunwoody in 1995.
“Brian is champion and he deserves it,” tweeted Johnson.
“We'll be trying to win it back next year,” added the 42-year-old.
Johnson has ruled the roost since winning his first title in 2016 after finishing runner-up on 16 occasions to 20-time champion McCoy.
Hughes, who has accrued 141 victories this season, told the Yorkshire Post that he was frustrated but that there were bigger issues at stake.
“In the global scale of things it is not very important to other people because their lives are at stake,” he said.
“It is a crisis for the whole world and there's not a lot we can do at the minute.”
The BHA said last week that no decision had yet been made on how the jockey championship would be decided.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy