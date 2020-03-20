British horse racing suspended over coronavirus
LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Horse racing in Britain is to be suspended from Wednesday due to the coronavirus outbreak, the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has announced.
Tuesday's decision comes a day after the BHA said the sport would continue behind closed doors, initially to the end of March, although April's Grand National was cancelled.
“As of tomorrow, race meetings will cease up to the end of April,” the BHA said in a statement on its website, “The decision will be kept under constant review.”
BHA chief executive Nick Rust described the COVID-19 crisis as “a national emergency, the like of which most of us have never seen before”.
“We're a sport that is proud of its connection to rural communities and to the local businesses that support our industry,” he said.
“But our first duty is to the health of the public, our customers, and racing industry participants and staff.”
The two meetings scheduled for Tuesday at Taunton and Wetherby are going ahead as planned behind closed doors.
Racing in Ireland continues behind closed doors.
There has been criticism over the decision to go ahead with jump racing's four-day Cheltenham Festival last week, which attracted more than 250,000 spectators.
The authorities defended their decision at the time as they were following Government advice.
Britain on Tuesday ramped up its response to the escalating coronavirus outbreak.
The Government imposed unprecedented peacetime measures prompted by scientific advice that infections and deaths would spiral without drastic action.
Rust said the coronavirus would hit the racing industry hard.
“There will be difficult months ahead for many of us,” he said. “We need to focus now on ensuring that we can continue to look after our horses as the virus affects the thousands of participants and staff who dedicate their lives to caring for animals.
“We need to do what we can to support businesses inside and outside racing and the many people whose livelihoods depend upon this £4-billion ($4.8 billion) industry.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy