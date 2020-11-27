Calculus matriculates well on debut

Every now and again during the course of any two-year-old season there comes along a young one who immediately catches the eye.

On Saturday (November 21) one such thoroughbred made an appearance on the track.

Calculus, an offspring of Sensational Slam — Trinket Box, made an impressive career debut for champion trainer Anthony Nunes, easily brushing aside rivals in a Maiden Special Weight event named for Raymond Townsend at Caymanas Park.

Under Dane Nelson, Calculus was not the best away when he left the starting gates for the first time in a competitive event.

With the back markers in the 11-horse field, Calculus and Nelson watched as Sure Curlin (Raddesh Roman) led ahead of Let's Get It On (Robert Halledeen), Three Times Lucky (Javaniel Patterson) and Ianzha Links (Anthony Thomas).

Calculus moved smoothly from third to last position, navigating the half-mile turn before being asked by Nelson to improve as Sure Curlin upped the tempo in an attempt to steal a march on rivals.

Calculus made eye-catching progress as he looped his rivals at the top of the lane entering the stretch for the drive, and then kicked on nicely to prevail by 2 ¾ lengths going over six furlongs (1,200m) in a decent time run of 1:13.1.

Action Ann, under jockey Omar Walker, came with a strong effort on the outside of runners in deep stretch to get second money, three parts of a length ahead of another first–time runner Sir John (Phillip Parchment) in third place.

The two-year-old bay colt Calculus is bred by Kama Maharaj, owned by Shivam Maharaj, and groomed by Kevin Williams.