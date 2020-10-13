CALM DOWN!

Jockey John Mills had it all to do while aboard Danny Spud trained by Vincent Atkinson, before the start of the fourth race on the Sunday (October 11) programme at Caymanas Park.

Mills, a long-standing member of the jockeys' colony, was able subdue Danny Spud during the parade of horses and got the three-year-old bay colt to participate in his listed engagement on the day.

Not surprisingly, after all his antics Danny Spud finished 11th in a field of 11 starters.