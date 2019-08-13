Calvin Bailey takes second apprentice race on

April Spirit, running with great courage carried student apprentice Calvin Bailey to his and the filly's first win in a Jamaica Racing Commission Jockeys' Training School Race #2, which was a Maiden Condition race for native-bred four-year-olds and upwards on the Independence Day (August 6, 2019) programme at Caymanas Park.

This was Bailey's second ride from two starts since enrolling as a student in the jockey school and he accomplished the feat with a controlled ride aboard the Wayne Parchment- trained four-year-old chestnut filly owned by the VMW syndicate, who ran 7 ½ furlongs (1500 metres) in 1:39.2. The apprentices in this special event were not allowed the use of the whip.

Installed as the 9/5 favourite in the nine-horse field, April Spirit defeated the 5/1 chance The Kings Treasure by 2 1/4 lengths ridden by Ramon Nepare, the winner of the first jockey school race aboard the Michael Marlowe-trained Congrats Suckie.

Bailey, a 26-year-old Port Henderson native, a former student of Hydel Academy and whose father is a groom at Caymanas Park, said the race was easy and then he explained his management of regulating pace in such a manner as to get the job done as would a more experienced rider.

“I am around horses for quite a while now and in the mornings on the exercise track, I usually work horses for trainer Wayne DaCosta and he gives me a lot of horses to work for him. So, I have come to know pace works and to feel whether it is going too slow or it is going too fast.

“I was very much aware that the number seven horse, The Kings Treasure, was in the chase all the way. So, I just went about my job to regulate my horse judging from how the pace of the race was set and saved her ( April Spirit) for the final two furlongs, as it is the last two furlongs that the race is going to be decided.

“But I had to regulate her ( April Spirit) by keeping her in check. The instructions from the trainer were if I found her behind, I should just regulate her and bring her to come forward. Being a speedy one, the trainer also predicted that she would go to the front even though I did not urge her to do so. She eventually took the lead and it was my job now to just sit and regulate her and that I did to come away for the victory and I feel very proud about my work,” Bailey said.