Can Dane Nelson do anything wrong? No!

Can Dane “Warrior Chief” Nelson do anything wrong? The answer is an emphatic, no!

Nelson since his return from the cold climes of Canada has ignited a red hot winning flame on the racing year to go alongside the absorbing competition in the trainers' and owners' championships.

Nelson on Wednesday's (November 27) 11-race programme at Caymanas Park booted home five winners, his second five-timer for the month, having won five races on November 8, his first day in the saddle on his return. He has now tallied 14 winners over five race days.

The Warrior Chief, as he is lovingly known by his legion of fans earned his second five-timer from just seven rides to further underscore his proficiency in the pigskin.

Nelson did not get off to a good start as he finished second in the first race aboard 2-5 favourite Kiss of Love behind Timetosaygoodbye.

Nelson then returned to reel off four-consecutive victories from races four to seven.

He first aboard A Seh Soup for trainer Rowan Mathie in the fourth race; Royal Vibes in the fifth for trainer Ryan Darby; Rohan Kabir in the sixth race for trainer Anthony Nunes and Okahumpka in the seventh race for trainer Errol Pottinger.

The Nelson five-timer easily closed in the $1.15 million Nigel B Nunes Memorial Cup feature over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m). Nelson won aboard Toona Ciliata for Nunes.

“Wow, what can I say more than I am happy for the victories? It is always good when you win races but in order to win races, you have to have the horses and I had the horses today (Wednesday).

“Thanks to the owners, trainers, grooms and all the connections of the horses for the rides. This shows that with hard work and dedication, you can be successful,” Nelson said.