Can the 'Rose' bloom again?

The Hot Line Stakes brings together six, three-year-old fillies who are all in search of enhancing their preparation for the onrushing Classic races.

Below is an analysis of these six runners.

1 – ENGLAND'S ROSE: (3-year-old b f – Natural Selection – Ahwhofah) – Winning her first two races last year but was left wondering what happened, when overwhelmed by Wow Wow in her third effort. That was September 21, 2019, and England's Rose has not raced since then. Reports suggest that England's Rose had health issues but has returned to the exercise track with some bullet works. England's Rose has been meticulously prepared for the Hot Line, and it is going to be interesting to see how this well-bred filly performs tomorrow.

2 – ANOTHER AFFAIR: (3-year-old ch f - Nuclear Wayne – Commandra Affair) – Another Affair is the most experienced of the lot competing in the Hot Line with one victory from four starts. Since her victory on November 27, Another Affair has not sent the pigeons flying but cannot be discounted in this one.

3 – SPEECHLESS: (3-year-old ch f – Chitu – Fast Action) – Speechless, a bred-in-utero filly was a winner the second time out over five furlongs round. The chestnut filly won by 10 lengths over a moderate field, but gave enough to suggest that she has more-than-average ability. This race will provide a better indication of her talent. Let's wait and see.

4 – BASILICUS: (3-year-old dkb f – Performing Magic – Regency) – Basilicus returns to the starting gates after just seven days. On that occasion (February 15), Basilicus was an upset winner, but against these, she is going to be hard-pressed.

5 – ATTORNEY GENERAL: (3-year-old gr f – American Dance – Saint Cecelia) – Attorney General was beaten on debut by Glock on January 1. Twenty-four days later, Attorney General returned and was a winner over the five straight. Races tomorrow with the tongue tie on and should improve on her last start without winning.

6 – GLOCK: (3-year-old ch f – Sensational Slam – Three Shots) – Glock has already won over today's distance in a reasonable time of 1:14.3. The Hot Line is another step for this filly, and she does so tomorrow with the blinkers on. Watch this filly closely.