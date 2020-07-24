Cannot go against Wow Wow in 2000 Guineas

The 2000 Guineas for three-year-old colts and geldings has attracted the best candidates possible as they venture a mile to achieve Classic glory on Sunday next (July 26) at Caymanas Park.

The main interest surrounds lasy year's two-year-old champion and the scorching hot pre-race favourite Wow Wow as to whether or not he will continue his remarkable winning streak.

While Wow Wow will quite rightly command all the attention, racing is an uncertain endeavour and come the day of reckoning, the race still has to be run.

Let's examine the chances of all 12 starters in this year's renewal of the 2000 Guineas in their post-position order.

1 – RUM WITH ME: (3. b. c by Casual Trick – Zacapa) – Rum With Me is coming together at the right time. In his last competitive effort on July 5, Rum With Me, under a swashbuckling ride from Robert Halledeen, just held on to beat Green Gold Rush while travelling a mile. In that encounter, Rum With Me gave the distinct impression that he can barely manage a mile, and against these, his mission of winning is an almost impossible one. Noticeably Rum With Me races with the tongue tie off on Sunday.

2 – OLDE WHARF: (3. b. c by Bridled Quest – Mom Rules) – From 11 career starts Olde Wharf has entered the winners' enclosure only once. That victory came on February 16, 2020, over a journey of nine furlongs and 25 yards, making the one mile of the 2000 Guineas, not a hindrance but he cannot be given even a remote chance of creating an upset.

3 – DENDEN: (3. b. c by Nasheet – Rushing Force) – DenDen took seven starts to release the maiden tag. Making it win number two is not on the cards.

4 – K D ROCKET: (3. b. g by Nuclear Wayne – Destiny's Choice) – K D Rocket's only success from six starts thus far in his career came over the five straight on October 6, 2019. He has never gone longer than six furlongs, making him part of the also-ran cohort come Sunday. Good to see Aaron Chatrie mounting-up again.

5 – DOUBLE CROWN: (3. ch. g by Bellamy Road – Salty Talk) – Double Crown is an exciting entry in the 2000. He has raced three times recording victories on two occasions. Double Crown's final prep race (7 ½ furlongs) for this Classic was on July 5 when he finished 1 1/4 lengths behind Nipster. Both Double Crown and Nipster meet on exact terms except for the 1 ¼ lengths but the extra half-a-furlong is going to suit Double Crown. Double Crown is a springer in the market but for finishing second or third.

6 – WOW WOW: (3. b. c by Casual Trick – Sarah Barracuda) – The winner of 10 of his 11 career starts. Wow Wow has ticked every conceivable box that needs to be ticked and already has etched his name in the rank of the special ones. On July 5, 2020, Wow Wow raced for the first time against older horses and put them away with aplomb recording a smart 1:18.3 for 6 ½ furlongs. It will take a rather brave punter to bet against Wow Wow when post time arrives on Sunday.

7 – HIGH DIPLOMACY: (3. b. c by American Dance - Code Star) – Even racing with the blinkers off, High Diplomacy has no chance.

8 – ROYAL APPROACH: (3. b. c by Natural Selection – Regina Royale) – Got his only win from four lifetime starts in the stewards' room. Royal Approach is going to need much more than the stewards to win on Sunday.

9 – NIPSTER: (3. b. c by Casual Trick – Nippit) – This bay colt is developing rapidly and at the right time. Nipster is well seasoned by his 10 starts, catching the eye on July 5 when he won over 7 ½ furlongs in 1:31.2. Nipster has a good chance of finishing in the top three but not in the winner's slot as that position is already reserved for his stable companion.

10 – GREEN GOLD RUSH: (3. b. g by Adore The Gold – Princess Lorna) – Seems to be having some injury-related issues. Just missed out on July 5, losing by a short head to Rum With Me. Expect a trying effort from Green Gold Rush who races on Sunday with first time Lasix.

11 – TOMOHAWK: (3. b. c by Natural Selection – Preach Preacher) – Although finishing second in the Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes last December, Tomohawk looks like one of those horses who does not like to win. That course of events is expected to continue on Sunday.

12 – MAHOGANY: (3. ch. g by Sensational Slam – Mete-Orite) – After losing his first two races, Mahogany responded by winning his next four. Mahogany during his progression has displayed his versatility and distinct class. His win on February 16, 2020 was particularly inspiring — a victory over 7 ½ furlongs in 1:31.2. On Sunday, Mahogany faces his most formidable task, and his future will be defined even if he does not win.