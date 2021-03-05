Capturemyship docks at the winning port
Capturemyship, maintaining relentless form in Overnight Allowance company since stepping up from claiming late last year, won the Sydney Watson Memorial Trophy feature, on a nine-race card at Caymanas Park, on Sunday, February 28.
Trained by Gregory Forsyth for owner Meleta Byfield and ridden by claiming apprentice Tevin Foster, Capturemyship captured the three-year-old and upwards event by 2 3/4 lengths for the major slice of the $1,000,000 purse, in a time of 1:00.1, going 1000-metres straight, with deciding splits of 22.4 x 45.4.
Trainer Forsyth pointed out in his post-race comments that he was confident of victory.
“I knew he would have won. I also knew that they would have a tough task beating him.”
Trainer Forsyth's confident approach was doubtlessly based on the horse's previous seven races, where he accumulated three wins, two second places, a third, and a fifth-placed finish.
“ Chace the Great was my only worry, being the lone contender in the in-class that can put in a serious challenge, but based on the weight of Capturemyship, I knew he had the beating of the field.
“It is a good feeling to know that you can get a horse with problems to respond to care and in turn strive to perform at its best. We continue to work on his problem areas and once he is sound, he is going to perform,” Forsyth said.
