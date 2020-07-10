Carrying a burdensome 130 lb, Toona Ciliata takes on featherweights

Tomorrow , Saturday, July 11, for the first time in umpteen years, a horse at Caymanas Park is being asked to tote the burdensome weight of 130 lb (59.0).

Toona Ciliata is allowing so much weight to opponents in the Open Allowance contest (6 ½ furlongs) for three-year-olds and upwards, it is even difficult to do the minuses on the most technologically advanced calculator.

Yet the sages who administer racing in their eternal wisdom decided earlier this year to change the weights, going back to a system that boggles the mind of any well-thinking lover of the sport.

Despite what has become a Mr Atlas weight's room, the Supreme Racing Guide explores the chances of the seven starters.

1 – BRUCE WAYNE: (6 b g by Nuclear Wayne – Xpress Card) – Even with a drop from 126 lb to 101 lb to race at a higher level, Bruce Wayne has no chance.

2 – GRAYDON: (5 b h by USA Sweet Return – Hotesse) – In the wrong race.

3 – PATRIARCH: (5 b h by Casual Trick – Electrifying) – A winner of 10 races lifetime, Patriarch is a noted sprinter who should find 6 ½ furlongs a tad long.

4 – CHACE THE GREAT: (7 ch h by Greatness – Our Miss Ruth) – Finally found himself with a victory on June 20 over 5 ½ furlongs. Although moving from Overnight to Open Allowance, Chace The Great is quite familiar with this stage, and with the distance not an issue along with a drop in the weight, this old warrior is more than capable.

5 – SUPERLUMINAL: (8 b h by Natural Selection – Thousand Hills) – One of the genuine Open Allowance horses in this contest. Superluminal has not raced since winning on February 16, but is known to put in a good effort when fresh. Superluminal gets a slight pull in the weights and is from a barn (Ian Parsard) rich in form. Superluminal has every chance of winning.

6 – TOONA CILIATA: (4 ch g by Soul Warrior – Red Gold) – Despite the crocus bag of weight on his back, Toona Ciliata can still conquer because of sheer class. With no 'A' Class in existence, Toona Ciliata, based on previous results, is probably the best horse in training. Still young, still fit, Toona Ciliata can pull it off despite the weight, but everything has to be perfect.

7 – PRINCE CHARLES: (4 ch g by Mine Over Matter – She's Spectacular) – Moves up a grade with a 14 lb pull in the weights. Prince Charles is developing nicely but may need just a bit more time to be effective against these.