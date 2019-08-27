Photos: Caymanas 60th Anniversary snaps
Try as he may with the heavy impost of close to 300 lbs, popular owner Bruce Baylis known as “Mr Seek” cannot get the better of his lightweight opponent. (Photos: Joseph Wellington)
Young David zooming in on the action.
What would a celebration at the park be without the prize wheel?
Children and others enjoying their time at the park during the 60th anniversary celebration.
I-Wayne performing for the gathering.
It was a colourful afternoon for this young one in the Kiddies' Corner.
