Caymanas races reach international platform
Although there have been no public announcements, as yet, The Supreme Racing Guide has been informed that the digital signal of the last two race days (August 3 and August 6) was exported for viewing and assessment on an international racing platform.
It is understood by this publication that the export of the signal of local races was uploaded on the Stronarch Group's platform in the United States.
The Stronarch Group is an entertainment and real estate company in North America with thoroughbred horse racing and pari-mutuel wagering as the core of its business.
The Group is also comprised of Xpressbet, AmTote International, and MagnaBet as well as other subsidiaries.
AmTote is the provider for the pari-mutuel system at Caymanas Park and its over 60 off-track betting parlours across the island.
The Stronarch Group racetracks include among others, Santa Anita Park, Gulfstream Park and Casino, Golden Gate Fields, Portland Meadows, Laurel Park, and Pimlico, the latter being the home of the second American Classic event, the Preakness Stakes.
The export of the Caymanas signal by local promoting company, Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL), The Supreme Racing Guide understands, was part of a test run to receive feedback on the delivery of a quality signal for viewing in North America.
During the test runs of the Caymanas signal to all of the Stronarch-owned racetracks no betting was available for punters.
